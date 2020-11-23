America's Mayors Discuss Shared Priorities with President-Elect Biden, Vice President-Elect Harris

WASHINGTON, Nov. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today the leadership of the U.S. Conference of Mayors (USCM) participated in a virtual meeting with President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris. Mayors have developed a strong working relationship with the President-elect over many years and were pleased to be able to discuss important priorities for the year ahead. Following the meeting, USCM President and Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer released the following statement.

"We are thrilled that this new administration wants to work with cities to advance our shared priorities. Mayors are known for putting aside politics to get things done, and the President-elect has made clear he takes that same approach. We are committed to helping make this a successful transition and first 100 days for the Biden-Harris administration. As we discussed today, our first mission must be defeating this virus and responding to the health and economic crises it has created. That will require a significant legislative package like the House has already passed, and we will continue to make the case for pandemic relief for families, small businesses, and cities.

"An effective federal-local partnership will be critical to overcoming the systemic challenges we face and achieving an American breakthrough. The priorities we have laid out, like this pandemic, climate change, America's infrastructure needs, and racial injustice, all require bold ideas and an urgent effort. Mayors everywhere – Democrats, Republicans, and Independents – have been leading on these issues for years, and we're grateful that the incoming administration sees mayors as partners to advance this agenda."

