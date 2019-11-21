America's Most Awarded Dolphin Cruise Celebrates 25 Years

DESTIN, Fla., Nov. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Southern Star Dolphin Cruise, Destin's most awarded dolphin cruise boat, celebrates its 25th anniversary.

For nearly three decades, the Southern Star has become the most recognized and awarded name when it comes to choosing a dolphin cruise experience. Awards include TripAdvisor's Hall of Fame for winning a Certificate of Excellence five years in a row from 2015 to its current 2019 award. On TripAdvisor, the dolphin eco-tour has received over 1,716 reviews while maintaining 4.5 out of five stars since TripAdvisor's inception in 2011.

Southern Star Dolphin Cruise celebrates 25 Years and numerous awards and recognitions. It is the most awarded dolphin cruise in the United States and maintains an excellent level of safety from the United States Coast Guard.

The Southern Star also holds a very rare Letter of Commendation for the superior of level of safety and vessel maintenance. The Southern Star takes every measure available to ensure their passengers of all ages remain safe and secure while on board.

The owners, Captain Steven and Wendy Wilson, are proud of the work and the mission the Southern Star has accomplished over the years.

"The experience onboard the Southern Star is unique to any other dolphin cruise," says Captain Steve. "It is the premiere dolphin eco-tour where we parallel the science of the eco-tour and the information about our beautiful Emerald Coast with information on dolphins and how to interact with them legally and safely. In addition, the kids can drive the boat, guests can feed the birds on the top deck, and parents can rest easy that the whole family will have an unforgettable time together."

Mr. and Mrs. Wilson are committed not only to the business, but to the community as well. "Ultimately, it is our hope to help supply the needs of our community and to spread the Gospel of Christ to the nations," says Captain Steve. Picture revenue taken aboard the Southern Star are donated back to several charities and ministries including OneHope, Accelerated International Missions Strategies (A.I.M.S), Harvest House, Lighthouse Family Retreat and Food for Thought Outreach, Inc.

Dolphin Cruises, Inc. owns and operates the Southern Star Dolphin Cruise located inside HarborWalk Village in Destin, Florida. The 80' Southern Star features three levels and a glass bottom for optimal dolphin spotting and interaction. Individual tickets pricing and private group cruises are available. To find out more information or book a cruise, visit www.SouthernStarDolphinCruise.com.

