America's Most Dangerous Road Rage Cities, According to New Analysis

A new analysis by Angel Reyes & Associates identifies the metropolitan areas where drivers face the highest risk

DALLAS, Aug. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- A new analysis by personal injury law firm Angel Reyes & Associates reveals where American drivers face the greatest road risks. Even as national fatality data by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) shows signs of improvement, aggressive driving and infrastructure gaps continue to endanger lives in specific metro areas across the country. Angel Reyes & Associates analyzed 100 major U.S. cities, mapping factors such as infrastructure inefficiencies and traffic violence to create a definitive Total Road Rage Score (TRRS) for each metropolitan area.

The findings indicate that Houston is the nation's most dangerous city for road rage, earning a TRRS of 64.15. Houston recorded America's highest overall score due to a lethal combination of reckless driving behavior and an alarming rate of gun-related highway violence.

Los Angeles closely follows at #2 with a score of 63.25, caused by severe infrastructure gridlock and commuter dissatisfaction. Rounding out the top five most dangerous driving environments are Chicago (#3 at 56.35), Nashville, Tenn. (#4 at 56.225) and Miami (#5 at 56.15).

"The issues we're seeing on American roads aren't just about heavy traffic anymore," said Angel Reyes, founder and managing partner of Angel Reyes & Associates. "These highways are designed inefficiently, leading to frustrations and split-second decisions that can be dangerous and even fatal. This analysis is an urgent wake-up call for the escalating danger of our highways. We cannot accept this level of gridlock as normal, and we need infrastructure reform to ease the traffic dangers that turn these packed highways into safety hazards."

The Angel Reyes & Associates analysis highlighted several key trends across the country.

Houston recorded a Shooting Score of 36/100, the highest in the analysis, proving that traffic disputes in the city frequently escalate into gun violence.

Scoring 88/100 in Commute Dissatisfaction and Inefficiency, Los Angeles gridlock triggers road rage and lowers driver self-control, making traffic dangerously volatile.

Rapid urban migration in Chicago and Nashville has outpaced local infrastructure, pushing drivers toward hazardous behaviors.

On the opposite end of the spectrum, Lincoln, Nebraska (1.50 score) and Sioux Falls, South Dakota (5.00 score) ranked as the safest cities for drivers due to efficient road design, lower congestion and a patient driving culture that discourages escalation.

Having spent over 30 years representing motor vehicle accident victims and recovering over $1 billion for families, Angel Reyes & Associates analyzed this data to confront a growing national blind spot. The firm emphasizes that safety improvements cannot happen until commuters and city leaders fully understand the localized risks drivers face every single day.

To view the complete rankings of all 100 cities, interactive regional risk sliders and comprehensive methodology behind the analysis, visit reyeslaw.com.

About Angel Reyes & Associates

Founded in 1993 by Angel Reyes, Angel Reyes & Associates is a Texas personal injury firm dedicated to giving everyday Texans a voice against powerful insurance companies. The firm specializes in motor vehicle accident cases, including car crashes, truck accidents, rideshare incidents, motorcycle accidents, bus accidents and pedestrian accidents. With offices statewide, Angel Reyes & Associates has helped over 70,000 personal injury victims recover over $1 billion in compensation. The firm has been AV-rated by Martindale-Hubbell, recognized as a Best Law Firm by U.S. News – Best Lawyers, and multiple attorneys at the firm have been named to the Texas Monthly Super Lawyers list. To learn more, visit reyeslaw.com.

SOURCE Angel Reyes & Associates