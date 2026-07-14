Angel Reyes & Associates Appoints Bill Biggs as Chief Strategy Officer

One of the nation's leading personal injury firms adds a premier law firm operator to fuel continued growth across Texas and beyond

DALLAS, July 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Angel Reyes & Associates, one of the largest and fastest-growing personal injury law firms in the United States, announced today that Bill Biggs has joined the firm as Chief Strategy Officer.

"Angel Reyes & Associates has built something that most firms only aspire to: a culture of performance that consistently shows up in results, at scale," said Biggs. "My job is to protect that, deepen it and help this team accelerate everything they've already built. There's no ceiling here."

In this role, Biggs will drive the firm's highest-priority operational and strategic initiatives, with an initial focus on operational excellence, client experience, leadership development and long-term scalability.

"We've built something real here. Thirty years. Over a billion dollars awarded to clients of Angel Reyes Associates. A team that has grown its case volume tenfold in five years. That doesn't happen without culture, and it doesn't happen without the right people," said Angel Reyes, founder and managing partner at Angel Reyes & Associates. "Bill is one of the best in the business at building strategies that make impact. We're already good at this. He's going to help us be great at it."

The CSO appointment comes as Angel Reyes & Associates continues its rapid expansion, adding proven leadership to match the pace of the firm's growth. Biggs is widely regarded as one of the most accomplished non-lawyer executives in personal injury law. His career of more than 15 years includes a decade as Chief Operating Officer at Daniel Stark Injury Lawyers in Texas, and a role as Chief Team & Culture Officer at Pond Lehocky Giordano, one of the largest plaintiff injury firms in the Northeast.

He also founded The Master Plan, a consultancy serving PI firms nationally, and co-founded Fireproof Performance Masterminds, a peer community for more than 80 of the fastest-growing personal injury firms in America.

"Bill's addition represents a major step forward in expanding our possibilities," said James Carlson, COO at Angel Reyes & Associates. "We believe there remains significant opportunity ahead of us, and Bill helps ensure we have the leadership depth and operational horsepower to capitalize on it."

Biggs is also a recognized voice in law firm leadership media, hosting a podcast on law firm culture and operations, and founding the Law Firm Leadership Summit. A Texas A&M graduate, Biggs spent the foundational decade of his career in Texas before taking on leadership roles nationally. This appointment marks a return to where his career began.

About Angel Reyes & Associates

Founded in 1993 by Angel Reyes, Angel Reyes & Associates is a Texas personal injury firm dedicated to giving everyday Texans a voice against powerful insurance companies. The firm specializes in motor vehicle accident cases, including car crashes, truck accidents, rideshare incidents, motorcycle accidents, bus accidents and pedestrian accidents. With offices statewide, Angel Reyes & Associates has helped over 70,000 personal injury victims recover over $1 billion in compensation. The firm has been AV-rated by Martindale-Hubbell, recognized as a Best Law Firm by U.S. News – Best Lawyers, and multiple attorneys at the firm have been named to the Texas Monthly Super Lawyers list. To learn more, visit reyeslaw.com.

SOURCE Angel Reyes & Associates