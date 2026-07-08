Angel Reyes & Associates Expands with 14 New Locations After 47% Surge in Client Volume

New offices strengthen access to bilingual personal injury representation across Texas

DALLAS, July 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Angel Reyes & Associates, trusted Texas personal injury law firm with more than 30 years of experience, is expanding statewide following a 47 percent year-over-year increase in clients across Texas and growing demand for accessible legal representation. As serious crashes continue to disproportionately impact rural roads, the firm's 14-office expansion in the first half of 2026 extends bilingual legal services to more Texans through an appointment-based model supported by more than 700 employees and over 40 attorneys serving clients in English and Spanish.

The firm's growing Texas footprint includes:

The expansion is part of the firm's 2026 strategy to improve access to legal representation in suburban, urban and regional communities. According to the Texas Department of Transportation's 2025 crash data, communities like Garland, Mesquite, Plano, and Conroe are among the highest-volume crash corridors in the state, yet are often underserved by personal injury firms.

"Too many injured Texans can't get to a firm without driving hours to a big city. That's not right, and that's what we're changing," said Angel Reyes, founder and managing partner of Angel Reyes & Associates. "We're growing so people in smaller communities have the same access to experienced representation that folks in the metros take for granted. The injury is the same. The fight should be too.

Our clients come to us on the hardest days of their lives. They've earned a firm that shows up where they live."

Since 2018, the firm has grown its operations and headcount tenfold and has represented more than 70,000 Texans over the past three decades. The firm now includes 700 employees and over 40 attorneys. As the firm continues to grow its team and operations across Texas in 2026, Angel Reyes & Associates earned a Great Place to Work® Certification.

Headquartered in Dallas, Angel Reyes & Associates represents Texans in motor vehicle accident and personal injury matters. For more information, visit reyeslaw.com.

About Angel Reyes & Associates

Founded in 1993 by Angel Reyes, Angel Reyes & Associates is a Texas personal injury firm dedicated to giving everyday Texans a voice against powerful insurance companies. The firm specializes in motor vehicle accident cases, including car crashes, truck accidents, rideshare incidents, motorcycle accidents, bus accidents and pedestrian accidents. With offices statewide, Angel Reyes & Associates has helped over 70,000 personal injury victims recover over $1 billion in compensation. The firm has been AV-rated by Martindale-Hubbell, recognized as a Best Law Firm by U.S. News – Best Lawyers, and multiple attorneys at the firm have been named to the Texas Monthly Super Lawyers list. To learn more, visit reyeslaw.com.

SOURCE Angel Reyes & Associates