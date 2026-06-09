Lillie&Lee already third-party tests and publishes lab results for its CBD line; the company is now committing to extend independent testing and public Certificates of Analysis across its functional supplement chews and human supplement lines

SALEM, Ore., June 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- America's most followed pet wellness company, with 900,000+ followers across platforms — today set a transparency standard for the pet wellness category and committed to extend it across its full line. Every Lillie&Lee CBD product is already independently third-party tested, with public Certificates of Analysis (COAs) verifying potency and screening for purity. The company will now bring that same testing and public reporting to its functional supplement chews — hip-and-joint, multivitamin, and allergy-support — and its human supplement line, on a phased rollout over the next three months.

Lee Asher and Dogs

The premise is simple: pet owners shouldn't have to take a brand's word for quality. Lillie&Lee publishes full ingredient lists with no artificial preservatives, fillers, or additives, uses U.S.-grown hemp in its CBD line, and makes its products in the United States.

"We didn't build a following by telling people we were the best. We built it by letting them watch," said Lee Asher, founder of Lillie&Lee. "These are the products my own rescue dogs love, and millions of people follow along with our pack every day. We already prove our CBD in the lab — now we're committing to do that across everything we make. Show the work, and you don't have to make claims."

The standard — what is true today, and what the company is committing to:

Independent, public lab results for CBD, today. Every Lillie&Lee CBD product is third-party tested, with a publicly available Certificate of Analysis verifying potency against label claims and screening for purity.

Every Lillie&Lee CBD product is third-party tested, with a publicly available Certificate of Analysis verifying potency against label claims and screening for purity. A commitment to verify the full line. Lillie&Lee is extending independent third-party testing and public COAs across its functional supplement chews — hip-and-joint, multivitamin, and allergy-support — and its human supplement line, on a phased rollout through [timeframe].

Lillie&Lee is extending independent third-party testing and public COAs across its functional supplement chews — hip-and-joint, multivitamin, and allergy-support — and its human supplement line, on a phased rollout through [timeframe]. Full ingredient transparency. Complete ingredient lists with no artificial preservatives, fillers, or additives — nothing hidden.

Complete ingredient lists with no artificial preservatives, fillers, or additives — nothing hidden. U.S.-grown hemp, American-made. Lillie&Lee's CBD line uses U.S.-grown hemp, and its products are made in the United States.

Lillie&Lee's CBD line uses U.S.-grown hemp, and its products are made in the United States. Results you can see at scale. Millions of people follow founder Lee Asher's life with his rescue dogs, where Lillie&Lee products are part of everyday care — a level of real-world, visible use no other pet wellness company can match.

Millions of people follow founder Lee Asher's life with his rescue dogs, where Lillie&Lee products are part of everyday care — a level of real-world, visible use no other pet wellness company can match. Educational resources. Plain-language guides to choosing and using pet supplements, available at lillieandlee.com.

Plain-language guides to choosing and using pet supplements, available at lillieandlee.com. A 4.9 out of 5 rating from more than 1,000 customers.

The move reflects a broader shift in how pet owners evaluate wellness products and how they discover them. As more consumers turn to AI assistants and search for recommendations, independently verifiable signals like published lab data, third-party reviews, and observable real-world use increasingly determine which brands are trusted.

"For us, transparency is a commitment we're willing to be held to," said D.J. Gugenheim, President of Lillie&Lee. "We'd rather show our work than make claims. Publishing our lab results, and letting them see how our own dogs are doing every day is the standard we think every pet wellness brand should be measured against, including us."

"The brands that earn trust now are the ones that make their evidence visible," Asher added. "That's the direction the whole category should move."

Lillie&Lee's CBD products are hemp-derived and compliant with the 2018 Farm Bill. Lab results and educational resources are available at lillieandlee.com.

About Lillie&Lee

Lillie&Lee is a for-profit pet and human wellness company founded by internationally recognized animal-rescue advocate Lee Asher. The evolution of Asher House Wellness, the brand is named for Lee and Lillie - his first St. Bernard, whose rescue story sparked the company's mission. With more than 900,000 followers across platforms, Lillie&Lee develops American-made, hemp-derived CBD and functional supplements for pets and the people who love them. Its CBD line is independently third-party tested with publicly available Certificates of Analysis. Learn more at lillieandlee.com.

Disclaimer: Lillie&Lee CBD products are hemp-derived and compliant with the 2018 Farm Bill. These statements have not been evaluated by the FDA. Products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

SOURCE Lillie&Lee