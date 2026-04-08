ASHER HOUSE WELLNESS REBRANDS AS LILLIE&LEE, REDEFINING PET AND HUMAN WELLNESS AS A SHARED DAILY JOURNEY

The commercial wellness company founded by Lee Asher evolves into a purpose-driven platform for pets and their people

SALEM, Ore., April 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Asher House Wellness has officially rebranded as Lillie&Lee, marking a defining evolution in the company's mission to deliver transparent, functional wellness for both pets and the people who love them. The new identity launches today at lillieandlee.com, reflecting the brand's expanded vision and deepened commitment to natural, everyday pet care.

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Named for founder Lee Asher and Lillie, his first St. Bernard whose rescue story sparked the company's origin, Lillie&Lee is more than a name change — it is a sharper articulation of what the brand has always stood for. A viral cross-country RV campaign in which Asher rescued dogs across America introduced millions to his mission and became the foundation for The Asher House, his non-profit animal sanctuary — born from the realization, sharpened during COVID when travel was no longer possible, that the work needed a permanent home. Asher House Wellness followed in 2022, translating that same hands-on philosophy into a product line built on lived experience rather than laboratory abstraction.

"At its core, this rebrand is about telling the truth more clearly," said Asher. "What started with Lillie — her rescue and healing — has grown into something much bigger. Consumers are no longer just buying pet supplements. They're questioning intent, transparency, and authenticity, and Lillie&Lee steps into that conversation with a clear stance. This is about showing people what holistic pet care looks like every single day — and helping them build that same connection with their dogs, themselves, and the world around them."

The rebrand arrives as the pet wellness industry undergoes a significant shift toward daily health maintenance, cleaner natural formulations, and ingredient transparency that mirrors human wellness standards. It is also a category not without controversy — unsubstantiated functional claims and proprietary blends designed to obscure rather than inform have eroded consumer trust across the space. Lillie&Lee is positioned as a direct answer to that, offering natural pet supplements including functional daily chews for hip & joint support, allergy relief, and multi-vitamin formulas, targeted supplement bundles, and hemp-derived CBD products for dogs compliant with the 2018 Farm Bill. Human wellness supplements, including CBD products, are launching soon.

What further sets Lillie&Lee apart is the scale at which transparency plays out publicly. With a social media following unmatched by any other brand in the pet wellness space, Lee's daily life with his extraordinary pack of rescue dogs is visible to millions — making product efficacy not a claim, but a lived, observable reality.

"We see Lillie&Lee as a form of justice for pet owners who deserve honest, science-informed products — and for the dogs who depend on them," said D.J. Gugenheim, Partner at Lillie&Lee. "Every supplement, every formulation is stress-tested alongside Lee's rescue dogs in real time, in front of millions of followers. That kind of transparency isn't a marketing position. It's a competitive moat, and it's exactly what this market is finally demanding."

Existing customers will experience no disruption — the same trusted formulations and quality standards remain fully intact. The new brand identity rolls out this week across digital platforms, packaging, and all customer touchpoints.

About Lillie&Lee:

Lillie&Lee is a for-profit wellness company and the evolution of Asher House Wellness, founded by Lee Asher in 2022. The company develops high-quality natural supplements for both pets and people, informed by the founder's firsthand experience caring for animals at scale. Lillie&Lee operates independently from The Asher House, Asher's 501(c)(3) non-profit animal rescue sanctuary

SOURCE Lillie&Lee