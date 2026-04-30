The most-followed pet wellness brand in America expands beyond supplements into education, nutrition, and daily living

SALEM, Ore., Apr. 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Lillie&Lee has launched a first-of-its-kind digital wellness platform for dogs and their people. The recently rebranded evolution of Asher House Wellness, Lillie&Lee is America's top followed pet wellness brand — with over 900,000 followers across platforms, including 625,000 on Facebook alone. Rated 4.9/5 by over 1,000 customers, the brand now extends its mission from natural dog supplements into every dimension of everyday pet owner wellness.

Explore the full digital wellness library now at www.lillieandlee.com.

Lillie&Lee launches America's first complete pet & human wellness platform from the most-followed brand in pet wellness. Post this Lee Asher discussing Lillie&lee courses and digital products. Speed Speed Lillie and Lee Asher

The platform centers on the Live Well with Lee video course series — three online dog training and wellness courses hosted by founder Lee Asher. Course 1: Calmness Within You and Your Pet offers tools for mindfulness and emotional regulation shared between owner and dog. Course 2: Caring for Your Senior Pet delivers essential senior dog health tips, guiding owners through one of pet ownership's most emotionally complex chapters. Course 3: A Longer Life for You & Your Pet bridges functional pet nutrition, movement, and longevity science for both species.

Three digital tools complete the platform. The New Dog Reset is a structured new dog owner guide for navigating the critical first weeks of dog ownership. The Sunrise to Sunset Planner is a daily holistic pet care framework built around life with a dog. The Clean & Wild Recipe Book delivers whole-food, functional pet nutrition for both pets and people. The brand's hemp-derived CBD products for dogs, compliant with the 2018 Farm Bill, remain central to its natural supplement offering.

The pet wellness space has not been without controversy — unsubstantiated claims and opaque ingredients have eroded consumer trust for years. Lee Asher's record stands in direct contrast: nearly a decade of transparent, daily care for his extraordinary pack of rescue dogs, witnessed in real time by millions.

"My dogs taught me that wellness is a daily practice — not a product," said Asher. "These courses exist because people don't just want better supplements. They want to know how to truly live well with their dogs. I've been living that answer daily. Now it's yours."

"Great storytelling and great wellness share the same foundation — truth," said D.J. Gugenheim, Partner at Lillie&Lee and Golden Globe-winning film producer. "This platform is justice for pet owners sold empty promises. The science, the lifestyle, and the daily practice are finally visible, connected, and honest."

About Lillie&Lee: Lillie&Lee is a for-profit wellness company and the evolution of Asher House Wellness, founded by Lee Asher in 2022. The company develops high-quality natural supplements for pets and people alongside digital wellness education rooted in firsthand experience caring for animals at scale. Lillie&Lee operates independently from The Asher House, Asher's 501(c)(3) non-profit animal rescue sanctuary.

SOURCE Lillie&Lee