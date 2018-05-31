America's Most Innovative Anti-aging Brand, SeroVital, Launches Hair Regeneres™, Featuring a Clinically Validated Compound that Delivers Melanin to the Hair Roots

SALT LAKE CITY, May 31, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The makers of SeroVital, one of America's most innovative anti- aging brands, which wowed the world with its hGH-boosting supplement, is launching the next generation of hair revitalization products with the debut of SeroVital Hair Regeneres™. The two-step system features a dietary ingredient that delivers melanin to the hair roots and a topical serum that impacts the scalp environment with external bioactives. A clinical trial on one of the system's key compounds showed significant reversal of gray hair and regrowth of younger, fuller† hair in both women and men. SeroVital Hair Regeneres, which retails for $99 for a 30-day supply, will debut in July 2018 at www.serovitalhair.com and will roll out into national retailers in August.

SeroVital

"At the root of SeroVital Hair Regeneres is a proprietary compound called Chromaviv™," said Dr. Amy Heaton, Ph.D., Director of Scientific Affairs of SanMedica International™. "It is a novel, bioavailable compound that has been optimized to help regrow natural hair color. In a clinical trial conducted over 120 days, study subjects saw significantly darker — less gray — hair over time. In fact, 87% of subjects agreed their hair was less gray. In a 90-day randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled clinical trial, subjects saw significant improvements in age-related hair loss, hair tensile strength, hair appearance, reduced hair fall, increased growth phase of existing hair, and reduced breakage."

A 30-day supply of SeroVital Hair Regeneres includes one bottle of the Advanced Hair Thickening Serum and 60 Hair Renewal Softgels. The product features a proprietary, exclusive complex that delivers bioavailable keratin peptides, melanin, herbs like rosemary and turmeric, vitamins such as niacin to powerful B's, biotin, pantothenic acid, and minerals like zinc and copper. SeroVital Hair Regeneres is backed by a 100% satisfaction guarantee, which provides a full refund if returned within 30 days of purchase.

About: SeroVital-hgh quickly became America's #1 hGH-boosting beauty supplement. The company has now expanded to include a line of powerful anti-aging solutions, including its latest breakthrough, Hair Regeneres. Manufactured and distributed by SanMedica International in Salt Lake City, Utah.

†Due to hair loss associated with aging.

These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

Individual results will vary.

Press contacts: Dara Avenius / Alyson Dutch

BROWN + DUTCH PR, INC. 310.456.7151

196189@email4pr.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/americas-most-innovative-anti-aging-brand-serovital-launches-hair-regeneres-featuring-a-clinically-validated-compound-that-delivers-melanin-to-the-hair-roots-300657729.html

SOURCE SeroVital

Related Links

https://www.serovitalhair.com

