America's Most Searched Tacos and Margaritas Are In!

ORANGE COUNTY, Calif., Oct. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Taco lovers, get ready the results are in, and they're mouthwatering. According to TacoTuesday.com's latest trend report, Watermelon Margaritas are officially America's most searched margarita flavor on TacoTuesday.com, while Birria Tacos continue to hold their spot as the nation's most searched taco.

Coming in hot right behind Birria is the surprising (and totally delicious) Potato Taco a crispy, comforting favorite that's winning hearts across the country.

"Tacos and margaritas are the universal language of happiness they go together like milk and cookies," said Pamela Waitt, founder of TacoTuesday.com. "We could all use a little lighthearted news right now, and these results show that America's taste buds are united."

