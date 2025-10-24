America's Most Searched Tacos and Margaritas Are In!

TacoTuesday.com

Oct 24, 2025

ORANGE COUNTY, Calif., Oct. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Taco lovers, get ready the results are in, and they're mouthwatering. According to TacoTuesday.com's latest trend report, Watermelon Margaritas are officially America's most searched margarita flavor on TacoTuesday.com, while Birria Tacos continue to hold their spot as the nation's most searched taco.

Coming in hot right behind Birria is the surprising (and totally delicious) Potato Taco a crispy, comforting favorite that's winning hearts across the country.

Watermelon margarita and Birria Tacos
"Tacos and margaritas are the universal language of happiness they go together like milk and cookies," said Pamela Waitt, founder of TacoTuesday.com. "We could all use a little lighthearted news right now, and these results show that America's taste buds are united."

Visit TacoTuesday.com to explore the latest taco trends, find recipes, and discover local restaurants celebrating Taco Tuesday every week.

About TacoTuesday.com

TacoTuesday.com is the go-to destination for taco and margarita lovers, featuring recipes, restaurant search, and trend insights that help America celebrate Taco Tuesday every week.

