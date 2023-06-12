AMERICA'S MOST TRUSTED ADULT-THEMED RETAILER, ADAM & EVE STORES OPENS ITS 103rd LOCATION IN GEORGIA

News provided by

adamevestores.com

12 Jun, 2023, 10:20 ET

HILLSBOROUGH, N.C., June 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Adam & Eve Franchise Corporation (AEFC), a division of the largest and most-trusted adult-themed online retailer AdamEve.com, celebrates the opening of its 103rd location in Norcross, Georgia; which continues the consistent growth trajectory for its franchise locations. This Atlanta-area opening marks the first Adam & Eve store location in the state of Georgia.

"It's an honor for Adam & Eve stores to celebrate the long-standing success of our existing franchise operators alongside our newest operators. Adam & Eve's franchise owners are seeing strength in sales and expansion this year, which demonstrates our team's ongoing commitment to support our franchisees," said David Keegan, vice president of franchising for Adam & Eve Stores. "Up to this point, the Atlanta area and the state of Georgia, have remained an untapped territory and we're excited to see Christine and Steve Strong, our newest franchisees, grow their business in the Atlanta area of Norcross."

"AEFC presents nearly limitless opportunity for franchise operators. The brand and name recognition of Adam & Eve combined with our experience will enhance this retail market. We are thrilled to have opened the very first Adam & Eve store in the Atlanta area and encourage the community to visit this new store concept in Georgia. It's our aim to deliver a personalized shopping experience within our friendly, welcoming and upscale boutique," said Steve Strong, Adam & Eve's Norcross franchise operator.

Located at 4790 Peachtree Industrial Boulevard, the Norcross store is open most days from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. and Fridays and Saturdays from 11 a.m. to Midnight. For more information on the Norcross, Georgia location visit AdamandEveStores.com.

About Adam & Eve Stores 
Since its inception, Adam & Eve has successfully been raising the standards in the American adult-themed industry and has continued the tradition by opening retail stores that provide sex-positive and consenting people - over the age of 18 - the highest quality products and lingerie. There are currently 103 stores in 24 states across the U.S., in addition to locations in Canada and Peru. For more information on the Adam & Eve Stores franchise investment opportunity, visit the franchise website, AdamandEveFranchise.com

CONTACT: Katy Zvolerin, [email protected]com

SOURCE adamevestores.com

