AMERICA'S MOST TRUSTED ADULT-THEMED RETAILER, ADAM & EVE STORES OPENS ITS DOORS IN LAREDO

HILLSBOROUGH, N.C., May 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Adam & Eve Franchise Corporation (AEFC), a division of the largest and most-trusted adult-themed online retailer AdamEve.com, announced the opening of its 101st location in Laredo, Texas; continuing the growth trajectory and trend of multiple record-breaking years for its franchise locations. The Laredo grand opening marks the 17th Adam & Eve store location in the state of Texas.

"We continue to celebrate the success of our franchise operators, both new and existing, across Texas. Adam & Eve's store operators are predicting record growth this year, and this is a testament to our ongoing commitment to support our franchisees," said David Keegan, vice president of franchising for Adam & Eve Stores. "Laredo is a market with tremendous potential and operators Paola and Joe Pulido believe their business complements this unique community."

"AEFC has given us a tremendous opportunity as a franchise operator in Texas. The brand and name recognition of Adam & Eve combined with our experience gives us a competitive edge in Laredo. We're grateful for the opportunity to be part of the business community and for our connection to this trusted brand," said Paola Pulido, Adam & Eve Laredo franchise operator.

Located at 2331 Endeavor Drive the Laredo store is open most days from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m., and 12 to 6 p.m. on Sundays. For more information on the Laredo location visit AdamandEveStores.com.

About Adam & Eve Stores

Since its inception, Adam & Eve has successfully been raising the standards in the American adult-themed industry and has continued the tradition by opening retail stores that provide sex-positive and consenting people - over the age of 18 - the highest quality products and lingerie. There are currently 101 stores in 23 states across the U.S., in addition to locations in Canada and Peru. For more information on the Adam & Eve Stores franchise investment opportunity, visit the franchise website, AdamandEveFranchise.com.

