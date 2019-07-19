America's Navy Invites Google Assistant Users on Interactive "Journey to the Moon"

MILLINGTON, Tenn., July 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- On July 20th, 1969, the world watched with bated breath as Apollo 11 astronaut and former Navy aviator Neil Armstrong took humankind's first steps on the Moon.

For the 50th anniversary of the Apollo 11 mission, Navy Recruiting Command has developed a Google Assistant interactive game, "Journey to the Moon," to celebrate the Navy's role in this epic human achievement and to generate excitement about the boundless career opportunities available in today's Navy. The audio-based game can be played on smart speakers like Google Home and Smart Displays with the Google Assistant built-in, Android mobile devices, and iOS phones with the Google Assistant app. View promo.

Starting July 19, Google Assistant users can launch the mission by simply saying, "Hey Google, talk to Journey to the Moon." From there, players join Mission Control, where they are asked a series of multiple-choice questions that reveal their personal interests. Based on a player's answers, the game then places him/her into one of three roles, each related to a specific Navy career path: power and propulsion, flight control, or crew survival.

Once assigned a role, players are asked a series of multiple-choice trivia questions related to that role. Based on how a user answers each question, he/she unlocks archival audio from Neil Armstrong and Houston's Mission Control Center. (There's even a hidden message from Wes Chesser, the retired Navy Frogman who assisted in the retrieval of the Apollo 11 astronauts after they splashed down in the Pacific.) The goal of every mission is to answer the questions correctly so that Armstrong and his team can travel safely to the Moon and back. After a player successfully completes a mission, he/she is then directed to information on Navy.com related to three in-demand career fields: nuclear power, aviation, and SEALs.

"A career in the Navy can take you anywhere; 50 years ago, it took Neil Armstrong to the Moon," says Rear Admiral Brendan McLane, Commander, Navy Recruiting Command. "No other career can match the diversity of career paths the Navy provides, from nuclear engineering to biosciences to cybertechnology and beyond. I am proud of the Navy's role in the triumph of Apollo 11 and of the amazing opportunities the Navy continues to offer today."

The game will available to Google Assistant users until August 17.

