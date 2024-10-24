AMERICA'S NEW YEAR'S CELEBRATION® RETURNS TO GREAT AMERICAN FAMILY

135TH TOURNAMENT OF ROSES® PARADE, LIVE FROM PASADENA, CALIFORNIA,

BROADCAST COMMERCIAL-FREE, JANUARY 1

GRAND MARSHAL LEGENDARY SPORTS STAR, BROADCASTER, ICON,

BILLIE JEAN KING

NEW YORK, Oct. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Great American Media and the Pasadena Tournament of Roses® Association proudly announce the 135th Rose Parade® presented by Honda returns to air on Great American Family, Wednesday, January 1, 2025 (8 a.m. PT). America's favorite New Year's celebration will be broadcast LIVE and COMMERICAL-FREE only on Great American Family with an encore presentation immediately following the original broadcast. The theme of the 2025 Rose Parade is BEST DAY EVER, celebrating the moments that make our lives special.

The iconic Rose Parade is truly America's celebration of hope and promise as state-of-the-art floats bedecked with flowers and other natural materials glide 5 ½ miles starting at Orange Grove Boulevard before rounding the famed corner of Colorado Boulevard where millions view the spectacle. For those not along the parade route, Great American Family welcomes all on New Year's Day to the 136th Rose Parade with its majestic floats, equestrians, marching bands, entertainment performances, and the traditional flyover the San Gabriel Mountains by the U.S. Air Force B-2 Spirit. The commercial-free broadcast on Great American Family covers every moment of local and hometown bands and musical performances.

"Great American Family is America's home for entertainment celebrating faith, family, and country," said Bill Abbott, President & CEO, Great American Media. "We just launched Great American Christmas to great success and are headed to our best days ever creating content that adds positively to the culture. The best exclamation mark we can put on our holiday success is to not end on December 31, but to start all over again on New Year's Day. To our longtime partners at the Tournament of Roses, the hope and faith you create around the beginning of a joyous new year is right at home on Great American Family," Abbott concluded.

"The 2025 theme – Best Day Ever -- celebrates life's best moments, the unexpected times that bring a smile, warm our hearts, and fill us with joy. From a once-in-a-lifetime experience to the simplest pleasures, each is indelibly etched into our memory," said Ed Morales, President, Pasadena Tournament of Roses. "Together, we celebrate where we have been and what we look forward to. It's about family, friends, and community and all we can celebrate and be thankful for. On New Year's Day, and throughout the year, let's celebrate the times that mark our best days ever," Morales concluded.

