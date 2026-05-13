America's Next Generation of Entrepreneurial Leaders Take the Stage at BUILDFest 2026

A National Celebration of Youth Innovation, Opportunity, and the Future of Work

WASHINGTON, May 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- BUILD, a national nonprofit dedicated to unlocking the potential of youth from under-resourced communities, is launching its 2026 BUILDFest Youth Pitch Competitions across the country, beginning today in Washington, D.C., and continuing in Los Angeles, Southwestern Pennsylvania, Boston, and New York City throughout May and June.

For more than 26 years, BUILD has equipped young people with the skills, confidence, and real-world experience needed to succeed in college, careers, and entrepreneurship. BUILDFest represents the culmination of the BUILD Journey, where students take the stage to pitch real businesses they have built in a live "Shark Tank"-style competition, competing for prizes and recognition. These high-energy events bring together business leaders, corporate partners, donors, investors, and community members to invest in the future of American innovation.

BUILD.org brings youth innovation and entrepreneurship to cities nationwide Post this

"As the future of work evolves faster than ever, one thing is clear: young people need entrepreneurial mindsets to thrive, resilience, creativity, and problem-solving," said Thais Rezende, President and Interim CEO of BUILD. "At BUILD, we're not just helping students launch businesses; we're equipping them with the skills to navigate an uncertain world and shape what comes next."

BUILDFest 2026 Event Schedule

BUILDFest Metro DC

May 13, 2026 | 6:00–9:00 PM EST

Capital One Hall – The Vault, Tysons, VA

BUILDFest Los Angeles

May 19, 2026 | 5:00–7:30 PM PST

California Bank & Trust, Downtown Los Angeles

BUILDFest Southwestern Pennsylvania

May 27, 2026 | 5:00–8:00 PM EST

OneValley at the Roundhouse, Pittsburgh, PA

BUILDFest Boston

June 2, 2026 | 5:00–8:00 PM EST

SVB / First Citizens Bank, Boston, MA

BUILDFest New York City

June 3, 2026 | 5:00–8:00 PM EST

BRIC House Arts and Media Center, Brooklyn, NY

Join BUILD in shaping the future of work and opportunity. Learn more and register at www.build.org/events.

About BUILD.org

Founded in 1999, BUILD is a national nonprofit that ignites the potential of youth from under-resourced communities through entrepreneurship education. BUILD equips students with the skills for career success, entrepreneurial mindsets, and opportunity creation. To date, BUILD has reached more than 400,000 students across 2,000+ communities nationwide through in-school and digital programming. For more information, visit www.build.org.

Media Contact:

Julie Tumasz

BUILD, Marketing Team

[email protected]

571-481-8117

SOURCE BUILD.ORG