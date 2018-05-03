America's Next Top Model™ Launches Mobile Game for iOS and Android

This mobile experience allows fans to develop their unique look, personality and fashion sense as they fight to the top of the fashion world. Aspiring models explore the fully 3D world, visiting the Planet Fierce Salon, shopping Next Level Fierce Finds and updating their photos at GlamLight Studios to adjust their look, nail auditions, and book runways from LA to Paris. And it goes much deeper than that, players make friends and frenemies, interacting with roommates, agents, publicists, models and more along the way. Tyra's vision and message that created ANTM are reflected in every element of the experience, right down to the character customization developed with feedback from LBGTQ leaders to ensure inclusiveness in every corner of the digital world.

Key Features

Create your own aspiring model and rise to Top Model status with the help of ANTM experts.

Become a fashion icon: set yourself apart with fashion-forward wardrobes. Grow your social media following and increase your brand.

Models rise through the ranks as they try out new poses, walks and dress the part!

Adventure throughout the world: Dominate NYC and open doors to the rest of the world – London , Jamaica , India and more!

, , and more! Network and build your brand: visit different shops and businesses around the country and make new friends along the way.

The mobile game captures the essence of what it's like being an up-and-coming model and the quintessential ANTM experience.

"We're excited to bring the America's Next Top Model experience to life in an all-new way," said David Ortiz, Founder & CEO, Ace and King Productions. "Tyra Banks' vast experience as a legendary model, business mogul, producer and America's #1 TV host brings unique and authentic storylines to this deep mobile gaming experience."

The game was featured in the show's grand prize package of cycle 24 and will include the cycle 24 winner. Additionally, Tyra will regularly update her 42 million social media followers as new features, challenges, and storylines are revealed.

The America's Next Top Model Mobile Game is developed by Ace & King Productions, a new media company led by Hollywood veteran Jamie Gold and video game veteran David Ortiz, formerly of EA SPORTS and Microsoft.

About America's Next Top Model

America's Next Top Model is produced by 10 by 10 Entertainment in association with The Tyra Banks Company and distributed by CBS Television Distribution. The executive producers are Ken Mok ("Making the Band"), Tyra Banks, Dana Gabrion, Paul Buscemi and Jaimie Glasson. The series was created by Tyra Banks and developed by Mok and Kenya Barris. Currently, "America's Next Top Model" runs on VH1 in the US and is under license in over 100 markets around the world and has 20 international versions in production. "America's Next Top Model" and the "America's Next Top Model" format are licensed internationally by CBS Studios International. For more information, go to @ANTMVH1 on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

About Ace and King Productions

Ace and King Productions is a revolutionary trans-media company focused on film, TV and gaming finance and production. They manage an impressive library of partner content, efficiently amortizing it across established and emerging entertainment verticals. A&K Productions is founded by and employs award-winning technology and entertainment professionals who develop world-class game, film, animated and TV content. They are currently developing AAA experiences in partnership with major studios, networks and independent production companies for film, TV, streaming, VR, AR, console, PC and mobile platforms.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/americas-next-top-model-launches-mobile-game-for-ios-and-android-300641903.html

SOURCE Ace and King Productions