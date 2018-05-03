America's Number One School Presenter Partners With America's Number One Anti-Bullying Tech Company RAADR, Inc.

Marc Mero is a retired professional wrestler who is now an inspirational speaker. He is best known for his appearances with the World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) under his real name and with World Championship Wrestling (WCW) under the ring name Johnny B. Badd. Today, Marc Mero devotes his time to the nonprofit organization that he founded in 2007, "Champion of Choices." Marc is considered to be America's number one school presenter, empowering students to make positive choices and to dream big.

Marc Mero's commitment to improving the lives of children, teens and young adults is unparalleled. To him, it's not a job — it's his passion. He works countless hours responding to students who need words of encouragement when dealing with serious issues such as Bullying, Depression, Anxiety, Self Harm and Suicidal thoughts.

Marc champions students who may not have an outlet to express their pain and struggle.

Marc speaks from the heart when he says: "I'm dedicating the rest of my life to help young people know that there's hope in this world."

Regarding joining forces with Mero, RAADR CEO Jacob DiMartino says, "It's such an honor to have as incredible an individual as Marc now working with the company. Marc is going to help open so many doors for the company to further our mission of preventing cyber bullying!"

Mero is also enthusiastic about the partnership: "I am extremely honored to partner with RAADR and BullyRAADR in pursuit to change and save students' lives." www.thinkPOZ.org

About RAADR, Inc.:

RAADR, Inc., makers of the artificial intelligent proprietary technology application RAADR©, have developed a web based tool that provides families with peace of mind when it comes to knowing that their children have a layer of safety from bullying and predatory behavior which is unfortunately so prevalent today.

By customizing their own unique monitoring and alert settings, parents and guardians can be alerted when their children's Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and other pertinent social media platforms contain inappropriate language. By utilizing customized keywords chosen by the user that are added to an already existing database, parents and guardians can carry a sense of assuredness that their child is safe from bullying or being subjected to inappropriate behavior.

Because RAADR© constantly monitors social profiles for threatening activity and language without the parent having to read every update or message, it offers peace of mind to the parents without the time commitment of monitoring by hand and a sense of privacy for the students.

RAADR© enables parents to maintain a level of trust with their children while knowing that they are safe from bullying. RAADR© gives families the ability to protect their image, correct erroneous postings and safeguard children from online bullying. The Company's core focus is building and acquiring apps and other products, services and companies to build a nationwide network of related businesses that are positioned to serve the mobile app development needs of small businesses and individuals.

Safe Harbor:

This release contains statements that constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These statements appear in several places in this release and include all statements that are not statements of historical fact regarding the intent, belief, or current expectations of RAADR, Inc., its directors or its officers with respect to, among other things: (i) financing plans; (ii) trends affecting its financial condition or results of operations; (iii) growth strategy and operating strategy. The words "may," "would," "will," "expect," "estimate," "can," "believe," "potential" and similar expressions and variations thereof are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond RAADR, Inc.'s ability to control and their actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements because of various factors. More information about the potential factors that could affect the business and financial results is and will be included in RAADR, Inc.'s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Contact:

Jacob Dimartino

(480) 755-0591

jacob.d@raadr.com

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/americas-number-one-school-presenter-partners-with-americas-number-one-anti-bullying-tech-company-raadr-inc-300641863.html

SOURCE RAADR, Inc.