America's Original Hot Dog--Feltman's Of Coney Island (est. 1867) --Launches At Shaw's Supermarket, Star Market & ACME Market Locations Across The Northeast U.S.

On the heels of Feltman's of Coney Island's recent launch at Publix Super Markets throughout the Southeast, this month's expansion into three new major Northeast retailers marks a new milestone for the veteran-owned & operated hot dog company—now one of the fastest-growing natural food companies in the U.S.—further solidifying the iconic brand's retail presence in every state along the East Coast.

During the summer of 1867, Charles Feltman introduced the world's first hot dog to beachgoers on Coney Island, New York. First sold from his pie cart as a convenient way to enjoy quality sausages on a bun without plates or silverware, Feltman's hot dogs were an instant sensation. Today, as a veteran-owned family business, Feltman's critically-acclaimed 100% natural all beef hot dogs are inspired by Charles Feltman's original Frankfurter—made with no artificial nitrates or ingredients—and naturally smoked to unleash a marvelous explosion of flavorful juices and old world spices with every bite.

Feltman's is debuting at all 150 Shaw's Supermarket and Star Market locations across Maine, New Hampshire, Vermont, Massachusetts, and Rhode Island. Shaw's, one of the oldest continuously-operated supermarkets in the U.S., along with its sister grocer, Star Market, have added Feltman's original 1-lb. six-count Uncured Beef Natural Casing Hot Dog packs to their in-store shelves and online grocery delivery service powered by Instacart in select locations.

Additionally, Feltman's 1-lb. six-count and 12.8 oz. eight-count packs of Uncured Beef Natural Casing and Uncured Beef Skinless Hot Dogs have launched at 105 ACME Market locations across Connecticut, New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Delaware, and Maryland. With the launch, ACME becomes the first major supermarket to carry all four of Feltman's retail SKUs, which are now available for purchase in-store and via ACME powered by Instacart in select locations.

"Our critically-acclaimed hot dogs have proven themselves beyond the summer bun as a hearty, versatile all-natural ingredient for colder weather dishes. Especially with more people cooking at home this fall, we couldn't be more excited to share them with Shaw's, Star, and ACME customers across the Northeast," said Feltman's of Coney Island CEO and Cofounder Joe Quinn (CPT U.S. Army), who resurrected the famous Feltman's brand in 2015 with his brother Michael Quinn in honor of their late brother who died in the 9/11 attacks.

"Taking a bite out of a Feltman's of Coney Island original all beef hot dog—America's first!—is like taking a bite out of history," said Feltman's of Coney Island Cofounder Michael Quinn. "Whether you're grilling them up for gameday or tossing them into a cozy pasta dish, our all-natural old-world hot dogs make for a delicious meal all year round."

Under the Quinn brothers' leadership, Feltman's of Coney Island began its rapid scale into retail in 2018, and is now the fastest-growing hot dog company in the U.S. To date, Feltman's has experienced 300% revenue growth year over year, with its products now sold at more than 3,300 supermarkets nationwide as well as online at FeltmansofConeyIsland.com .

About Feltman's of Coney Island: In 1867, Charles Feltman introduced the world's first Frankfurter hot dog to Coney Island beachgoers as a convenient way to enjoy sausages without plates or silverware. First sold from his simple pie cart, Feltman's hot dogs were an overnight sensation that remain an enduring symbol of American tradition. In 2015, two Brooklyn brothers, Michael and Joe Quinn (CPT U.S. Army) revived Feltman's boardwalk favorite in honor of the brother they lost on 9/11—and the *original* original hot dog was reborn. Today, as a veteran-owned & operated Gold Star family business, Feltman's 100% natural all-beef hot dogs are inspired by Charles Feltman's old world original—with no artificial nitrates or ingredients—and naturally smoked in a snappy lamb casing for an explosion of flavor with every bite. They've been named the best in NYC by Gothamist and New York Magazine, and #6 nationwide by The Daily Meal. Feltman's of Coney Island hot dogs are vacuum-sealed in plastic to stay fresh for up to 60 days in the refrigerator and 10 months in the freezer. Feltman's Original Hot Dogs and Deli Style Hot Dog Mustard are available at FeltmansofConeyIsland.com, which offers an additional service members discount. Feltman's Hot Dogs are also available at 3,300+ U.S. supermarkets coast to coast. Visit FeltmansofConeyIsland.com and follow @feltmansconeyisland on Instagram and @FeltmansConey on Facebook & Twitter.

