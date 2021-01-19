America's Original Hot Dog--Feltman's of Coney Island (est. 1867)--Named The Official Hot Dog Of The NHL Florida Panthers

Following a significant growth year, which included the launch of their 100% natural all-beef dogs at Publix Super Markets throughout the Southeast, Feltman's debut as the official hot dog of the Panthers at BB&T Center marks its first sponsorship agreement with a national sports franchise—and an exciting milestone for the veteran-owned hot dog maker as it further expands throughout the rapidly-growing South Florida market.

Feltman's of Coney Island named the official hot dog of the NHL Florida Panthers and BB&T Center

In 1867, Charles Feltman invented the hot dog on Coney Island, New York as a convenient way to enjoy quality sausages on a bun without silverware. Nearly 150 years later, Brooklyn brothers Michael and Joe Quinn (U.S. Army) resurrected Feltman's boardwalk favorite to honor the brother they lost on 9/11—and thus, America's original hot dog was reborn.

Today, Feltman's critically-acclaimed hot dogs are inspired by Charles Feltman's original Coney Island Frankfurter—made with no artificial ingredients and smoked in a natural casing for an explosion of old-world spices with every bite.

Since entering into retail in 2018, Feltman's has experienced 300% year-over-year revenue growth, and is now the fastest-growing hot dog company in the U.S. with its products sold at over 3,300 supermarkets nationwide and at FeltmansofConeyIsland.com .

"Our motto is to inspire families to eat natural food, one hot dog at a time, and we're thrilled that BB&T Center is now America's first arena to exclusively serve our all-natural hot dogs to visiting families and fans," said Feltman's CEO Joe Quinn.

"We couldn't think of a more natural choice than Feltman's—America's first hot dog!—in becoming the official hot dog of the Panthers," said Florida Panthers' CCO Shawn Thornton. "Hot dogs are the quintessential game day food, and we're proud to bring America's best to our fans at BB&T Center."

Feltman's original hot dogs will be available for cashless purchase and contactless pickup at concession stands throughout the WELL Health-Safety certified BB&T Center .

