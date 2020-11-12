America's Patriot Lee Greenwood Joins IRON WILL Network as an Ambassador

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Nov. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The IRON WILL Network, an organization dedicated to spreading the word about suicide prevention and PTSD awareness among veterans, active-duty military, first responders, and their families, is proud to announce the addition of Grammy-award winning artist, Lee Greenwood, as an ambassador.

TerrainHopper USA is honored to have Lee Greenwood as a supporter of the Hoppers for Heroes program. Hoppers for Heroes is an IRON WILL Network national program that assists in providing TerrainHoppers for veterans, first responders and other everyday heroes who are mobility challenged. For more info; hoppersforheroes.org

Over the past 40 years, Greenwood, has been steadfast in his support of veterans and veteran organizations. He's helped thousands of veterans by working with organizations such as the USO, DAV (Disabled American Veterans), and Helping a Hero to raise money and awareness. As the newest IRON WILL Ambassador, Greenwood has pledged his support of the 2021 Hoppers for Heroes program. On behalf of our supporters and partners, the IRON WILL Network would like to thank Greenwood for his contributions and unwavering support of those who have selflessly served our country.

"It's an honor to be an IRON WILL Ambassador," said Greenwood. "To be able to work with so many great organizations that benefit our veterans, under one umbrella, is truly inspiring. My support of the Hoppers for Heroes program is just the beginning of many great things to come."

In support of the Hopper for Heroes program, Greenwood has made special edition patriotic merchandise, created by him, available for sale with a portion of the proceeds going to the program. T-shirts are available for purchase via the following link: https://tinyurl.com/IRONWILLSHIRT

"On behalf of the IRON WILL Network, and all our partners, we can't thank Lee enough for all he's done for our veterans," said Judy Diethelm, co-founder of IRON WILL Network. "It's a privilege to have Lee as an IRON WILL Ambassador and I know his support of the Hoppers for Heroes program will be invaluable in helping provide TerrainHoppers so that our veterans and mobility challenged individuals can enjoy the great outdoors."

The goal of the Hoppers for Heroes program, supported by TerrainHopper USA, is to help as many mobility challenged individuals as possible, experience the great outdoors. The program will grant TerrainHoppers to veteran organizations, national parks, and other partners to give mobility impaired individuals the freedom to move across terrains that would normally present a challenge.

"TerrainHopper USA is honored to have Lee Greenwood as a supporter of the Hoppers for Heroes program," said Todd Lemay, President of TerrainHopper USA. "Our goal is to enrich the lives of mobility challenged individuals by giving them the freedom to go outside and navigate terrain that would normally present a challenge. The Hoppers for Heroes program is focused on providing as many TerrainHoppers as possible to organizations who serve veterans, first responders, and other everyday heroes. Lee's support will definitely help our efforts. We can't thank him enough for all he's done for our veterans and for his support of Hoppers for Heroes."

To help those in need, the IRON WILL Network is building their community, and there are many ways to get involved. The IRON WILL Network is currently seeking agency partnerships, celebrity ambassadors, non-profit charitable partners, community advocates, and public-private partnerships. If you currently do work in the area of suicide prevention support or PTSD awareness for active-duty military, veterans, first responders, or their families, or are interested in making this a focus; please contact WagTree at, [email protected].

Lee Greenwood set to support 2021 Hoppers for Heroes program https://tinyurl.com/IRONWILL-USA

Special Lee Greenwood patriotic shirts to benefit charitable partners https://tinyurl.com/IRONWILLSHIRT

IRON WILL Network HUB: text 'IRONWILL' to 55741 (US ONLY) https://ironwill.ihubapp.org

Contact: WagTree [email protected] / (615) 544-5839

SOURCE IRON WILL Network