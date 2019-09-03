America's Physician Groups Take Responsibility for America's Health with 2019 Standards of Excellence™ Program

WASHINGTON, Sept. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- America's Physician Groups (APG), the leading association in the country representing physician organizations practicing capitated, coordinated care, today announced the results of its 2019 Standards of Excellence™ (SOE®) member survey. Now in its 13th year, physician groups earn their survey rankings based on their performance in delivering risk-based, coordinated care.

"As our physician organizations are getting more sophisticated in delivering risk-based, coordinated care, it is crucial to have SOE® continue to capture the evolving and relevant concepts of value-based care," said Donald H. Crane, APG President and CEO. "Our survey remains to be a valid and reliable measurement tool for our members in our ever-changing American healthcare system."

The SOE® survey is offered to more than 300 APG members in 44 states, the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico. This year, 122 medical groups, health systems, and independent practice associations (IPAs) participated in the voluntary survey, covering 15.3 million commercial lives, 3.2 million lives in Medicare Advantage, and 3.8 million lives in Medicaid.

"I couldn't be prouder of our members for their continued success on SOE®, specifically for reaching a bar that was raised again this year and setting new standards for their peers around the country," said Amy Nguyen Howell, MD, APG's Chief Medical Officer. "Those physician organizations, who see the value of the Standards of Excellence™ survey, understand it takes commitment, vision and leadership to execute on delivering sustained value to their patients."

2019 Survey Highlights:

Eighty-one physician organizations achieved the coveted Elite honor in 2019.

Sixty-six percent of SOE® participants made Elite designation.

Eight new organizations achieved Elite status, with two new groups participating in 2019.

Participation is voluntary for APG members. Survey results and additional information can be found here .

About America's Physician Groups

America's Physician Groups is the nation's leading professional association for accountable physician groups, composed of approximately 300 medical groups and independent practice associations (IPAs) across 44 states, the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico. America's Physician Groups' members operate under a capitated, coordinated care model that is the essence of the nation's health reform movement from volume to value. Our Colloquium 2019 will be held November 11-13, 2019 in Washington, DC. Register now, seats are filling up fast!

Contact:

Amy Nguyen Howell

anguyen@apg.org

(213) 239-5050

David L. Allen

dallen@apg.org

(202) 770-1901

SOURCE America's Physician Groups

Related Links

http://www.apg.org

