Americas PPE Announces New N95-Equivalent and Cloth Mask Additions to its Mask Lineup

DALLAS, July 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- To help Americans tackle the ongoing coronavirus contagion with quality vetted products, Americas PPE announced today that it has expanded its lineup of available masks to include FDA-approved "Appendix A" N95-equivalent imported respirators.

Americas PPE is now sourcing N95-equivalent respirators from companies on the FDA's "Appendix A" list such as BYD, Powecom and Chengde. Americas PPE has established direct relationships with these manufacturers and is able to fulfill bulk orders at very competitive prices.

Americas PPE is also introducing a line of six different models of protective cloth masks made by Himeswear, which manufactures its products at its factories in Mexico.

Americas PPE also has access to inventories of millions of disposable 3-ply masks that are currently available at U.S. warehouses on a deeply-discounted basis. Americas PPE can also fulfill bulk orders of nitrile gloves, hand sanitizing wipes and other personal protective equipment that it either imports directly to its warehouse in Texas or has access to via supply partners that have inventory readily available in U.S. warehouses.

To learn more about Americas PPE or to request information about the company's products, please visit americasppe.com.

About Americas PPE

Americas PPE is focused on sourcing personal protective equipment from reputable manufacturers that offer quality products for import to the U.S. to help tackle the COVID-19 pandemic. Americas PPE was formed by a group of experienced and trusted business leaders with deep professional cross-border connections that have been developed over many years. To learn more, visit americasppe.com.

