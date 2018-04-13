America's Promise Alliance Communications Team Named Nonprofit Team of the Year

"It is an incredible honor to be recognized by communications industry leaders," said Daria Hall, vice president of communications and external relations at America's Promise Alliance. "As an integrated communications team, we strive to work cross-functionally to provide the best products and services to our colleagues and partners. We are thankful to have such an amazing team to work with and learn from every day. But, most importantly, we are proud to be able to help raise awareness and drive action to support the needs of young people."

"In order for nonprofit organizations to have impact, digital and social communications are a critical component for growth and success," added Stefanie Cruz, vice president of marketing and digital strategy. "Our team recognizes the value of building authentic online conversations and works diligently to ensure we are actively listening and engaging with our audience, while also creating moments that speak to and capture the many important voices of young people."

Award winners were judged on the impact of the communications campaigns executed in the last 18 months and the initiative's impact. Notable highlights from the America's Promise Alliance entry include the 20th anniversary communications campaign -- #Recommit2Kids -- and as part of those efforts its social media campaign, #Letters2Kids, which asked adults to write an uplifting message to young people in their lives. The entry also included results from the Center for Promise research reports Barriers to Wellness, Barriers to Success, and Who's Minding the Neighborhood, among others, highlights from the organization's stream of original content and media placements in key publications such as Oprah.com, The 74 Million, AOL, Ebony.com, and Time magazine.

America's Promise partners were also celebrated at the luncheon. United Way of America won in the Public Service Announcement category for its Join the Fight campaign, and Benjamin Moore & Co., in collaboration with YouthBuild USA, was recognized in the Corporate Social Responsibility on a Shoestring Budget category for its "Moore Pride @ Work" Program." Overall, more than 50 companies and nonprofit organizations were named as finalists in 24 categories.

The nine-member communications and digital team at America's Promise Alliance includes Daria Hall, vice president of communications and external relations; Stefanie Cruz, vice president of marketing and digital strategy; Tonya Williams, director of communications and external relations; Sarah Boison, director of digital strategy; Eva Harder, writer/editor; Samantha Duberstein and Timothy Foster, who are both managers of digital strategy; Gabrielle Mathis, communications associate, and Cynthia Straughter, senior director of administration.

Last year, the America's Promise team received MarCom's platinum award for special events campaign, #Recommit2Kids. The award is administered by the Association of Marketing and Communication Professionals and honors excellence in marketing and communication while recognizing the creativity, hard work and generosity of industry professionals.

For more information about PR News' 2018 CSR Awards and Nonprofit Awards, including a full list of winners, visit http://www.prnewsonline.com/go/2018-csr-nonprofit-awards-luncheon#csr-awards-winners.

America's Promise Alliance leads more than 450 organizations, communities and individuals dedicated to making the promise of America real for every child. As its signature effort, the GradNation campaign mobilizes Americans to increase the on-time high school graduation rate to 90 percent by 2020 and prepare young people for postsecondary enrollment and the 21st century workforce. www.AmericasPromise.org

