America's Registry honors Gloria Bieber with Times Square Appearance

About Gloria Bieber

Gloria Bieber was born in Calgary, Alberta, Canada. She is the Founder of Life Portraits which provides a service of aura and chakra readings which includes Transcendental Meditation, Mediumship, Metaphysical Training, and Reiki. She is a Holistic Healing Specialist who has studied most of her life including Sylva Mind Control, Metaphysical Studies through science of mind, Theoretical and Practical development of spiritual languages to enhance dialogue with Spirit Masters, Guides, and Angels. As a wellness counselor, Gloria offers alternative health treatments with a focus on teaching clients the importance of self-healing within the mind, body, and soul. She is acknowledged for her contributions to the book "Your Invisible Bodies," authored by Sharon Montgomery in 2009. Her other honors and awards include Canada's CMA Awards Celebrity Gifting Suite 2014, Emmy's 2014, 2015, 2016 Celebrity Gifting Suite (LA) Oscars 2015, 2016 Celebrity Gifting Suite (LA), TIFF Celebrity Gifting Suite 2017, Spiritual and Holistic Wellness 2013, Spiritual Wellness Award, 2014, and Women of Distinction Award, 2015. She has also published articles in Rising Woman Magazine and has been interviewed by TV News Media and Radio (Calgary, Regina, and Saskatoon) for Body Soul Spirit Expos. Gloria was spotlighted on CUTV News Radio 2017 and has short videos on Aura Imaging and NADProfessionals on YouTube. www.lifeportraits.ca or www.gloriabieber.com.

About America's Registry of Outstanding Professionals

America's Registry is a membership organization that gives its members the type of national recognition they strive for. Professional business people may join memberships, societies and organizations to develop business contacts, thus gaining image and credibility for themselves and their organization. As a powerful third party endorsement, America's Registry offers this kind of recognition for individuals on a national basis with the added benefit of instantaneous networking with the other members. Members are encouraged to welcome, network and assist each other whether they are in the same or an entirely different industry or profession. Being in America's Registry can be viewed by the members as a letter of introduction to all the other members. The Times Square appearance is given to the individual who has demonstrated consistent excellence in their career. The visual celebration of this individual will be displayed on digital screens at the venerable and historical 3 Times Square, New York, one of the busiest and most high profile landmarks in the nation.

CONTACT: Bea Hanley, 516-997-2525 ext. 100, news@americasregistry.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/americas-registry-honors-gloria-bieber-with-times-square-appearance-300625807.html

SOURCE America's Registry of Outstanding Professionals