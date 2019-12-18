America's SBDC Kicks-Off Its 40th Anniversary with Client Showcase in February

WASHINGTON, Dec. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- In 2020, America's SBDC is celebrating 40 years of helping small business development centers (SBDCs) and their entrepreneurial clients all over the country take the leap from BIG idea to small business success. Small business owners, ready to take the next step in their business or aspiring entrepreneurs can go to their local SBDCs for free, face-to-face business consulting and at-cost training on writing business plans, accessing capital, marketing, regulatory compliance, cybersecurity, international trade and more. Businesses that partner with America's SBDCs get started, create jobs, access capital, grow sales and prosper.

The association will be celebrating its anniversary throughout 2020 with a variety of events that will highlight the year's theme, "Think BIG. Start Small." America's SBDC is excited to announce their anniversary kick-off event will be the Client Showcase and Reception Tuesday, February 11, 2020 in Washington, D.C. The following clients were selected from a pool of nominees submitted by their state/regional SBDC Networks to be featured at the 2020 showcase;

Woom Bicycles, Texas, South-West Texas Border SBDC Network

Sun Buckets, Illinois SBDC Network

Earthquaker Devices, Ohio SBDC Network

Red Hawk Construction Inc., Oklahoma SBDC Network

Hotel Tango Distillery, Indiana SBDC Network

Oceans 97, Louisiana SBDC Network

Inergy Solar, Idaho SBDC Network

Geopipe, New York SBDC Network

Atlas Space Operations Inc., Michigan SBDC Network

EMP Shield, Kansas SBDC Network

"SBDCs are not magical places where entrepreneurs or small businesses go for a wave of a magic wand. SBDCs are places to get questions answered, get training and advising from experienced, trusted small business experts. These SBDC Advisors can help make what seems impossible, their 'big idea,' into something that will produce results and thrive, a small business," said Charles "Tee" Rowe, America's SBDC President & CEO.

America's SBDC will be celebrating its 40th Anniversary throughout 2020. For updates on more "Think BIG. Start Small." activities visit www.AmericasSBDC.org now.

About America's SBDC Program: America's SBDC (Small Business Development Center) Network is a partnership uniting private enterprise, government, higher education and local nonprofit economic development organizations. It is the Small Business Administration's largest partnership program, providing management and technical assistance to help Americans start, run and grow their own businesses. Learn more at www.americassbdc.org.

