America's SBDC to Host Free AI Day Virtual Summit Spotlighting AI's Impact on Small Business

WASHINGTON, July 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- America's SBDC, the national association representing the network of Small Business Development Centers (SBDCs), announced that registration is open for its AI Day Virtual Summit on July 16, which explores how artificial intelligence is reshaping small business operations, growth, and advising.

The two-hour summit brings together small-business owners, SBDC advisors, and AI industry leaders to answer the question every entrepreneur asks: How do I put AI to work in my business?

America's SBDC Celebrates AI Day on July 16, 2026

The AI Day Virtual Summit is the latest offering from AI U, the association's AI program for SBDC advisors. To date, there are over 400 AI U-certified advisors across the national network, providing over 8,000 small businesses with AI-specific guidance.

Inside the AI Day Virtual Summit Agenda

AI Transforming Main Street — Learn how two entrepreneurs, supported by their local SBDC advisors, are leveraging AI in very different ways: An Alaskan business owner who cut material waste nearly in half and turned hours of cash flow modeling into minutes, and a Houston-based mental health practice owner who grew revenue 25% and expanded their team after applying AI to marketing and operations.

— Learn how two entrepreneurs, supported by their local SBDC advisors, are leveraging AI in very different ways: An Alaskan business owner who cut material waste nearly in half and turned hours of cash flow modeling into minutes, and a Houston-based mental health practice owner who grew revenue 25% and expanded their team after applying AI to marketing and operations. AI & The Future of Small Business — A featured keynote from Justin Fineberg of Cassidy on where AI is headed for small business, followed by live audience questions.

— A featured keynote from Justin Fineberg of Cassidy on where AI is headed for small business, followed by live audience questions. AI Tools and the Advisors Who Make Them Work — Three SBDC advisors discuss how AI tools are improving (not replacing) the SBDC advisor's role.

— Three SBDC advisors discuss how AI tools are improving (not replacing) the SBDC advisor's role. Partner Resources — Grow with Google's Lucy Pinto walks through the resources available to small businesses through the Google.org partnership.

"Small business owners remain at the center of everything we do," said Tee Rowe, President & CEO of America's SBDC. "To compete in today's marketplace, entrepreneurs must be equipped to implement AI safely and strategically, and that requires a trusted advisor who understands both their business and the technology. Through our AI U initiative with our partners at Google.org, we have trained 447 advisors, who have in turn trained an additional 1,000 advisors, ensuring that expertise reaches small businesses nationwide. AI Day is our opportunity to celebrate this work and to recognize how AI is shaping the future of entrepreneurship across the country."

Continuing The Conversation in Washington, D.C.

The same day, America's SBDC will host an invite-only event in Washington, DC, bringing together network leaders, policymakers, and partners to discuss AI adoption and integration. The session titled, "The AI Reality Check: What's Holding Back Small Business Adoption?" will be centered around New York SBDC client, Elissa Rand, Owner, Cleaned to Perfection, her adoption of AI, the advising she received from her AI U trained advisor and the work the SBDC network is doing nationally to examine how that training is translating into real applications for small business owners.

Registration

The AI Day Virtual Summit is free and open to the public. Small business owners, SBDC advisors, network partners, and anyone curious about how AI is changing small businesses are encouraged to register at AmericasSBDC.org/AIday.

About America's SBDC

America's SBDC (Small Business Development Center) Network is a partnership uniting private enterprises, government, higher education, and local nonprofit economic development organizations. It is the Small Business Administration's most extensive partnership program, providing management and technical assistance to help Americans start, run, and grow their businesses. Learn more at www.americassbdc.org.

Media Contact:

Gretchen Kuhsel

Communications Coordinator

America's SBDC

[email protected]

(203) 220-1664

SOURCE America's SBDC