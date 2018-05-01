America's SBDCs and SBDC Clients Recognized at National Small Business Week in Washington, D.C.

In making the announcement, SBA Administrator Linda McMahon said: "My goal is to help more of our nation's small business owners be aware of the resources available to them through the SBA. We want more entrepreneurs to think of the SBA as the go-to resource for access to capital, valuable resources, business know-how, and the right expertise for each stage of their business lifecycle. That's how we can continue to help power the engine of our economy," McMahon said.

"It's a pleasure to recognize the achievements of small business and the diversity and strength they bring to our economy, in particular our amazing SBDC clients. America's SBDCs are proud to be a part of their story and to help them make their dreams a reality. But don't forget that SBDCs are there for every small business, every week!" said Charles "Tee" Rowe, America's SBDC President & CEO.

NATIONAL WINNERS & FINALISTS



2018 Small Business Development Center Excellence & Innovation Winner

Boulder SBDC

Boulder, CO

Sharon King, Director

2018 Exporter of the Year

Serenity Gardner, COO

Jason Gardner, VP of Marketing

SeaDek

(Florida SBDC)

2018 Prime Contractor of the Year

Christopher Carl Weil, President & Owner

Weil Construction Inc.

(New Mexico SBDC)

2018 Dwight D. Eisenhower Award

Brad Lewis, Corporate Director of Supplier Diversity

Hensel Phelps Construction Co.

(Colorado SBDC)



2018 Phoenix Award for Outstanding Small Business Disaster Recovery

Janice Goldsmith Jucker, President

Robert Brian Jucker, Vice President

Three Brothers Bakery Inc.

(Texas Gulf Coast Network SBDC)

2018 Small Business Person of the Year – National Finalists

1st Runner-Up

Douglas Tate, President & CEO

Alpha Technologies, Inc.

(West Virginia SBDC)



2ND Runner -Up

Jasper Riddle, President & Winemaker

Noisy Water Winery & Cellars

(New Mexico SBDC)

For more information on additional SBDC State, Regional and District National Small Business Week Winners visit our website; www.AmericasSBDC.org.

About America's SBDC: America's SBDC represents the Nation's 63 Small Business Development Centers, a national network of partnerships uniting higher education, state and local nonprofit economic development organizations, private enterprise and government. It is the Small Business Administration's largest partnership program, providing management and technical assistance to help Americans start, run and grow their own businesses. Learn more at www.AmericasSBDC.org.

