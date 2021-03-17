America's SBDCs Host 5th Annual SBDC Day

America's SBDCs are hosting the fifth annual SBDC Day today, March 17th. Tweet this

To celebrate the collective impact and success SBDCs have across the nation and in local communities each year, America's SBDCs are hosting the fifth annual SBDC Day today, March 17th. SBDC Day is a national movement to help share the small business success stories and notable impact SBDCs have fostered in communities nationwide.

SBDC partners and supporters are celebrating the day by participating in the national SBDC Day Ambassador program which is designed for organizations and businesses to get involved in SBDC Day and show their support through social media, blogs and newsletters. We are incredibly grateful to the following organizations for their support of SBDC Day; Altius Marketing, Amazon, Anisfield School of Business – Ramapo College of New Jersey, Artistry Media and Marketing, Betterfin, BrightBridge Capital, Clinton County Port Authority, Constant Contact, Dina Towbin & Associates, Dodge Legal Group, SPC, Facebook, 1First Bank, FranNet, Growth Corp., Grow with Google, GrowthWheel, Intuit, Joplin Area Chamber of Commerce, Kaufman Chamber, Lamar County Chamber of Commerce, M-Palm, NASBITE, Nav, Palo Alto Software, Proactive House, Profits Plus Solutions, Inc., US Small Business Administration, Small Business Majority, Smart Hustle Media, St. Lawrence County Chamber of Commerce, St. Lawrence County Industrial Development Agency, The Local Crowd, The URL Dr., and Thryv.

"In 2021, SBDCs will continue to focus on each and every community, and work with local businesses and partner organizations to rebuild, reopen, reinvigorate, and remedy the effects of the unprecedented disruptions of the last year," said Charles "Tee" Rowe, President & CEO of America's SBDC. "SBDCs have been and will remain an undeniable positive resource and will continue to help build and rebuild their communities."

To learn more about SBDC Day, and to join the movement, follow the hashtag #SBDCDay and visit http://www.americassbdc.org/SBDCDay.

About America's SBDC Program: America's SBDC (Small Business Development Center) Network is a partnership uniting private enterprise, government, higher education and local nonprofit economic development organizations. It is the Small Business Administration's largest partnership program, providing management and technical assistance to help Americans start, run and grow their own businesses. Learn more at www.americassbdc.org

