America's Smaller Cities Hold Big Answers for Urban Revival, New PRI Booklet Finds

Highlights lessons on citizen engagement, fiscal discipline, and overcoming division

SACRAMENTO, Calif., April 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As policymakers search for answers to the growing challenges facing America's largest cities, a new study from the Pacific Research Institute – the California-based, nonpartisan, free market think tank – suggests they may be looking in the wrong places.

PRI's Free Cities Center today released Urban Policy Beyond the Nation's Big Metros, a new booklet showing how smaller and mid-sized cities are developing practical, real-world solutions that could help restore quality of life in communities across the country.

Click here to download the booklet .

"Too often, policymakers look only to large cities for answers, but smaller cities are where many of the most important and innovative ideas are taking shape," said Steven Greenhut, director of PRI's Free Cities Center and co-author of the booklet. "These communities show that when citizens are engaged, budgets are kept in check, and local leaders focus on solving problems rather than scoring political points, cities can thrive regardless of their size."

While national urban policy debates often focus on major metropolitan areas, the new study emphasizes that a significant share of Americans live in smaller cities and regional hubs—and that these communities can provide powerful, transferable lessons for policymakers nationwide.

Drawing on case studies from Hillsdale, Michigan; Stockton, California; and Spokane, Washington, the booklet highlights three key themes for local leaders seeking to strengthen their communities.

First, the report underscores the power of engaged citizens to shape their city's future. In Hillsdale, residents have demonstrated that committed individuals and civic participation can preserve community character, influence development decisions, and drive local renewal—even in the face of economic disruption.

Second, the study stresses the importance of fiscal discipline and effective service delivery. Stockton's experience shows that cities must prioritize balancing budgets and maintaining core services such as public safety and infrastructure. Without these fundamentals, long-term growth and quality of life are difficult to sustain.

Third, the booklet warns against the growing risk of political polarization at the local level. In Spokane, increasing ideological divisions have complicated governance and decision-making, illustrating the need for cities to maintain their traditional focus on consensus-building and practical problem solving rather than importing national political conflicts into local affairs.

The booklet concludes that there is no one-size-fits-all solution for urban challenges. However, by focusing on local strengths, encouraging citizen involvement, and prioritizing sound governance, small and mid-sized cities across the country can adopt policies that improve economic opportunity and overall quality of life.

It is co-authored by Greenhut, who has been a longtime observer of the city's challenges; PRI chairman Clark S. Judge, managing director of the White House Writers Group, former speechwriter and special assistant to Presidents Reagan and Bush and new Hillsdale resident; and Jeremy Lott, author and columnist and longtime Washington state resident.

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SOURCE Pacific Research Institute