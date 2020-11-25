America's Smartest Shoppers Revealed - Which City is Home to America's Thriftiest Shoppers?

WALNUT, Calif., Nov. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- With more Americans preparing to shop online this holiday season, online coupon and discounts website Wethrift today released a report revealing which cities are home to America's most savings-savvy shoppers in 2020.

Wethrift analyzed the online shopping behavior of 5.2 million shoppers in 210 American cities to identify which cities are home to the country's best bargain hunters, as well as which cities' shoppers are leaving savings on the table.

The report found that America's thriftiest shoppers live in:

1. San Francisco, CA

2. Los Angeles, CA

3. San Diego, CA

4. Austin, TX

5. Salt Lake City, UT

America's least thrifty cities:

206. Marquette, MI

207. Glendive, MT

208. Monroe, LA \ El Dorado, AR

\ 209. Columbus - Tupelo - West Point, MS

- - 210. Greenwood - Greenville, MS

The study analyzed 5.2 million visitors to Wethrift.com from the U.S., and combined website visitor data for each city with demographic data from Nielsen's DMA Rankings 2020. Wethrift compared how often shoppers in each city search for online coupons when they shop online.

Each city was assigned a "Thrift index" score - a measure of how often the average shopper in a city searches for online coupons compared to the national average.

A city with a Thrift index of 1 means that the average shopper in that city searches for online coupons equally as often as the national average.

A city with a Thrift index of 1.5 means that the average shopper in that city searches for online coupons 50% more often as the national average.

Key stats:

America's thriftiest city, San Francisco, CA , scored a Thrift index of 1.67, meaning shoppers from the Bay Area search for coupons 67% more often than the average American.

, scored a Thrift index of 1.67, meaning shoppers from the search for coupons 67% more often than the average American. Shoppers from the country's least thrifty city, Greenwood - Greenville, MS , search for coupons 75% less than the average American shopper.

- , search for coupons 75% less than the average American shopper. Omaha, NE , and Monterey - Salinas, CA , are America's most typical savers, scoring a Thrift index in line with the national average.

To view the full report, including the full rankings and interactive map, visit: https://www.wethrift.com/thrifty-cities

