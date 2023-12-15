Americas Smartphone Tariff Tracker and Analysis 2023: Prices for Consumer and Business Post and Prepaid Plans

DUBLIN, Dec. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Americas Smartphone Tariff Tracker and Analysis 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Pricing is used as one of the key differentiators by mobile operators across the industry. Keep up-to-date with the increased complexity of packages offered is a challenge.

The analyst has researched and collated prices for post- and prepaid smartphone price plans across the Americas region since 2010 and has been updating it every quarter since.

Prices presented in local currency, Euros and USD allow for a speedy and like-for-like comparison of the 400+ price plans covered.

Key information collected and provided in the excel spreadsheet include:

  • Name of operator
  • Effective/Verified Date
  • Type of customer (Consumer, Youth, Senior, etc)
  • Type of subscription (Postpaid/Prepaid, Hybrid)
  • Contract term for Postpaid plans(m-t-m, 6, 12, 18, 24 plans)
  • Validity for prepaid plans
  • Name of Plan
  • Cost in local currencies and Euro (inclusive and exclusive of tax)
  • Inclusive allowances such as Voice, IDD, SMS, MMS, Data, roaming VAS, others, a separate column for each of these)
  • Charges (per min, per SMS, per MMS, per 1 Mbyte of Data
  • Tax rate
  • Comments (these relate to the price plan and provide additional information such as add-on details)

In this continuously updated service - every quarter - based on a survey of providers, the database will illustrate how operator marketing strategies create plans to retain loyalty, entice new customers and increase usage and value.

The database also highlights key changes announced by operators since the previous update which are easily identifiable as marked in red.

Geographical coverage (mobile network operators) end of June 2023:

  • Argentina Claro
  • Argentina Movistar
  • Barbados Digicel
  • Bolivia Entel
  • Brazil Claro
  • Brazil Vivo
  • Brazil TIM
  • Canada Rogers
  • Chile Claro
  • Chile Movistar
  • Colombia Movistar
  • Colombia Claro
  • El Salvador Movistar
  • Guatemala Claro
  • Jamaica Digicel
  • Mexico Telcel
  • Paraguay Claro
  • Peru Claro
  • Peru Movistar
  • Trinidad Digicel
  • Uruguay Movistar
  • USA AT&T Wireless
  • USA Verizon
  • USA T-Mobile

Key highlights of the database include:

  • Tariff price plans for consumer and business post and prepaid, presented in tabular format, in local currency, Euros and US Dollars allowing for easy comparison
  • Each plan provides details such as the cost and allowances that come with it.
  • All the data is updated quarterly, and changes made are marked in red.
  • Summary report provided with each update commenting on key changes
  • Researched by a multi-lingual team
  • Enquiry service provided by a tariff expert with 24 years of experience in telecoms pricing

Subscription includes

  • 4 Updates per annum
  • Summary report with each update
  • FREE Enquiry Service

Who should subscribe to this service

  • Government agencies with a need to compare mobile prices across countries
  • Telecommunication operators
  • Software and equipment vendors
  • Consultancies
  • Investors, Venture Capital companies and Financial Institutions

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

  • AT&T Wireless
  • Claro
  • Digicel
  • Entel
  • Movistar
  • Rogers
  • T-Mobile USA
  • Telcel
  • TIM
  • Verizon
  • Vivo

