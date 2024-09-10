America’s Snack Wish Has Been Granted: Smartfood® Popcorn Taps Rap Icon Flavor Flav for Campaign Celebrating the Magic of FLAVOR YOU CAN FEEL GOOD ABOUT™

Flavor Flav has swapped his famous clock necklace for a huge popcorn kernel – the Pop Clock– which fans will have the chance to win on social.

PLANO, Texas, Sept. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- There's something magical in every bag of Smartfood® Popcorn, including a combination of delicious, non-artificial flavors and less than 100 calories per cup. That's why America's favorite popcorn brand1 is bringing consumers Flavor You Can Feel Good About™, an entertaining new campaign that re-introduces Smartfood Popcorn's lineup of light-textured, air-popped flavor variations.

To bring the magic to life, Smartfood has named a Flavor Genie—none other than legendary and flavorful rapper Flavor Flav—to spread positive affirmations for smart decision-making, in snacking and beyond. Since there's no time like snack time and there's no snack like Smartfood Popcorn, Flavor Flav has swapped his iconic clock necklace for an oversized popcorn kernel, the Pop Clock.

"Everyone knows I'm all about spreading positive vibes and bringing my signature flavor everywhere I go, which is why there's no one better suited for the job of Flavor Genie than ya booyyyeeee," said Flavor Flav. "I've loved Smartfood® Popcorn for years, so I'm excited to be the unofficial Hype Man for snackers, dropping words of wisdom and positivity every time a bag of the flavorful snack is opened."

To kick off Flavor Flav's reign as Flavor Genie, the rapper is starring in a new online video in which he appears in an imaginative cloud of flavor genie dust to an unexpecting snacker with his classic "Yeah Booyyyeeee!" introduction. He brings joy to the woman savoring a mid-bike ride snack by complementing her flavor of choice: Smartfood White Cheddar flavored popcorn.

From savory and cheesy to sweet and spicy flavors, Smartfood offers a full lineup for any snacking occasion, including:

White Cheddar : What started it all, featuring air-popped popcorn tossed in delicious white cheddar cheese flavor.

: What started it all, featuring air-popped popcorn tossed in delicious white cheddar cheese flavor. Movie Theater Butter : The forever classic is delicious popcorn coated in golden butter flavor.

: The forever classic is delicious popcorn coated in golden butter flavor. Sweet & Salty Kettle Corn: Snackers rejoice for this popcorn with sweet and salty flavors that balances sweet and salty desires all in one.

Snackers rejoice for this popcorn with sweet and salty flavors that balances sweet and salty desires all in one. Doritos ® Nacho Cheese : A remix of everyone's favorite snack – the light and fluffy texture of air-popped popcorn, with the finger-licking deliciousness of Doritos ® Nacho Cheese flavored seasoning.

: A remix of everyone's favorite snack – the light and fluffy texture of air-popped popcorn, with the finger-licking deliciousness of Doritos Nacho Cheese flavored seasoning. Flamin' Hot® White Cheddar: Air-popped popcorn tossed in the flavors of white cheddar cheese and plenty of Flamin' Hot® heat you know and love.

"Smartfood is dedicated to providing popcorn lovers with delicious snacking options that they can feel good about, and we're proud to have cracked the magical balance of light texture and bold flavor desired by snackers across the nation," said Kristin Kroepfl, vice president of marketing, PepsiCo. "We're excited to bring more joy to snack time, both through our five delicious flavor variations and our out-of-the-box partnership with the king of flavor himself, Flavor Flav."

As a part of the fun, Smartfood and Flavor Flav are inviting fans nationwide to enter for a chance to win the one-of-a-kind Pop Clock – the same blinged-out kernel chain donned by the Flavor Genie himself. Between September 16 at 11 a.m. EST and September 19 at 11 a.m. EST:

Follow @Smartfoodpopcorn on Instagram Like the giveaway launch post Comment FLAVOR

Fans can follow along on the Flavor Genie fun by following @smartfoodpopcorn on Instagram, @officialsmartfoodpopcorn on TikTok, @Smartfood on X, and @Smartfood on Facebook. To experience Flavor You Can Feel Good About™, fans can pick up Smartfood Popcorn's five different flavor variations at retailers nationwide or on Snacks.com.

1Smartfood is America's #1 selling popcorn brand based on 2024 retail sales data.

