America's Test Kitchen Announces 2nd Annual ATK Boston EATS Festival

"I am thrilled once again, to welcome thousands of people from all over the country to converge at our headquarters to celebrate Boston's culinary community," said David Nussbaum, CEO of America's Test Kitchen. "In addition to featuring more restaurants, and more demonstrations, we are building on the tremendous success of last year's inaugural event by celebrating the 25th anniversary of our renown publication Cook's Illustrated, and helping to build a new generation of empowered cooks through our new ATK Kids Fest."

This year's festival will feature three unique ticketed events, Cook's Illustrated 25th Birthday Bash, Boston EATS and the ATK Kids Fest. At each event, the public will have the opportunity to meet and attend demos from the personalities of ATK, including America's Test Kitchen and Cook's Country television hosts Bridget Lancaster and Julia Collin Davison, Cook's Illustrated Editor in Chief, Dan Souza, and longtime cast member and Chief Creative Officer Jack Bishop.

On the evening of Friday, September 14, 2018 ATK Boston EATS will kick off with a 90's themed birthday bash celebrating 25 years of Cook's Illustrated Magazine. Guests will celebrate with ATK TV talent, unlimited food sampling from Boston's premiere chefs, birthday-themed craft cocktails and of course, birthday cake, and 90's music.

On Saturday, September 15, 2018 Boston EATS Cooking, Food & Wine festival will include tastings from New England's top culinary talent, as well as cooking demonstrations, book signings, music, and more. There will be live music, and an entire tent dedicated to ATK presentations and book signings.

America's Test Kitchen is launching a new brand for kids and we have added a full-day of activities geared towards empowering young chefs to experiment with food and have fun in the process to this year's festival. For our growing community of young foodies and their families, there will be live cooking and science demos, food experiments, interactive tasting and activity stations, face-painting, live music, and more. All demonstrations and activities will be geared towards kids ages 8 - 13, but the event is suitable for all ages.

Sponsors of ATK Boston EATS include ChefSteps, Holland America Line, Room&Board, Caesarstone, Frei Brothers Wines, Kohler Signature Store by Supply New England, LaCroix, Marriott Moments, OXO, Woodford Reserve, Jack Daniels, Aveniu Wines, Citizens Bank, Devil's Purse, Harpoon, OpenTable, Padilla, Taub Family Co., and Citizens Bank. A portion of proceeds from ticket sales will benefit Future Chefs, a nonprofit organization that prepares urban youth for careers in the culinary arts; and Community Servings, a not-for-profit food and nutrition program providing services throughout Massachusetts to individuals and families living with critical and chronic illnesses.

For a limited time, America's Test Kitchen will provide each person who purchases a full-price ticket, free access to AmericasTestKitchen.com, which includes digital access to every episode of the TV show, recipes, equipment reviews and ingredient taste tests.

A full lineup of culinary talent will be announced in the coming months. Updates and event information can be found at https://boston.atkeats.com/.

Social media: Facebook (@TestKitchenEATS), Instagram (@testkitcheneats)

Press images can be found here.

About America's Test Kitchen

America's Test Kitchen, based in a brand new state-of-the-art 60,000 sq. ft. facility with over 15,000 sq. ft. of test kitchens and studio space, in Boston's Seaport District, is dedicated to finding the very best recipes for home cooks. Over 50 full-time (admittedly obsessive) test cooks spend their days testing recipes 30, 40, up to 100 times, tweaking every variable until they understand how and why recipes work. They also test cookware and supermarket ingredients so viewers can bypass marketing hype and buy the best quality products. As the home of Cook's Illustrated and Cook's Country magazines, and publisher of more than one dozen cookbooks each year, America's Test Kitchen has earned the respect of the publishing industry, the culinary world, and millions of home cooks. America's Test Kitchen the television show launched in 2001, and the company added a second television program, Cook's Country, in 2008. Learn more at https://www.americastestkitchen.com/.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/americas-test-kitchen-announces-2nd-annual-atk-boston-eats-festival-300648212.html

SOURCE America's Test Kitchen

Related Links

http://www.americastestkitchen.com

