America's Test Kitchen Announces Plans to Celebrate Silver Anniversary in Fall 2024

Legendary Brand in Culinary Media to Kick Off Celebration in

September with 25th Season of TV Show, 25th Anniversary TV

Special, and 25th Anniversary Cookbook

BOSTON, June 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- America's Test Kitchen (ATK) , a seminal brand in culinary media, this fall will kick off a celebration of 25 years of revolutionizing the way America cooks.

To mark the milestone:

Celebrating 25 years of revolutionizing the way America cooks Post this America’s Test Kitchen cast: Dan Souza, Elle Simone Scott, Bridget Lancaster, Julia Collin Davison, Lan Lam

Season 25 of America's Test Kitchen , the most-watched cooking show on public television, will premiere on Sept. 21

, the most-watched cooking show on public television, will premiere on America's Test Kitchen Celebrates 25 Years , a one-hour special highlighting the food, science, kitchen ingenuity, and fun that have made ATK a fan favorite, will premiere on local PBS stations nationwide and on the PBS app on Sept. 20-21

, a one-hour special highlighting the food, science, kitchen ingenuity, and fun that have made ATK a fan favorite, will premiere on local PBS stations nationwide and on the PBS app on America's Test Kitchen 25th Anniversary Cookbook , highlighting 500 recipes that changed the way America cooks, will publish on Sept. 17

, highlighting 500 recipes that changed the way America cooks, will publish on America's Test Kitchen Best Recipes: 25th Anniversary Collector's Edition, a special newsstand publication, will go on sale on Sept. 17 across the country

The company will announce additional details of the anniversary celebration later in the year.

"America's Test Kitchen is an iconic media brand that helped define the culinary media space and has stood the test of time," said Dan Suratt, CEO, America's Test Kitchen. "We are excited to celebrate ATK's rich heritage and to highlight ATK's leading role in demystifying cooking for millions of Americans with delicious recipes, trusted equipment reviews, and essential technique and skill-building content."

Over the decades, ATK has consistently put the home cook's needs at the center of its growing business—prioritizing the highest standards of rigor in recipe and equipment and ingredient testing while making content accessible and entertaining for its diverse audiences. In return, a loyal fan base continues to grow alongside the ever-evolving brand. First established in 1992 as a print publication, Cooks Illustrated, America's Test Kitchen amplified its reach with the launch of its eponymous public television cooking show in 2001, and followed up with yet another magazine in 2005 and television show in 2008, both called Cook's Country.

Today, America's Test Kitchen continues to produce high-quality cooking content that inspires confidence and creativity for millions in kitchens across the country. As the leading multimedia cooking resource, ATK features three television shows , multiple cookbooks per year, two award-winning magazine titles, highly trafficked YouTube and social media channels , a popular podcast , and an All-Access Digital subscription product featuring the most rigorously tested recipes and equipment reviews in the business. Twenty-five years in, America's Test Kitchen continues to experiment, testing new investments, new approaches, and certainly new recipes, even as it adheres to the foundational principles that underpin its enduring success.

About America's Test Kitchen

The mission of America's Test Kitchen (ATK) is to empower and inspire confidence, community, and creativity in the kitchen. Founded in 1992, the company is the leading multimedia cooking resource serving millions of fans with TV shows (America's Test Kitchen, Cook's Country, and America's Test Kitchen: The Next Generation), magazines (Cook's Illustrated and Cook's Country), cookbooks, a podcast (Proof), FAST channels, short-form video series, and the ATK All-Access subscription for digital content. Located in a state-of-the-art, 15,000-square-foot test kitchen in Boston's Seaport District, ATK has earned the trust of home cooks and culinary experts alike thanks to its one-of-a-kind processes and best-in-class techniques. Fifty full-time (admittedly very meticulous) test cooks, editors, and product testers spend their days tweaking every variable to find the very best recipes, equipment, ingredients, and techniques. Learn more at https://www.americastestkitchen.com/ .

SOURCE America's Test Kitchen