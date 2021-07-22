America's Test Kitchen Kids Expands Its Product Lineup With New Resources For Young Chefs And Families

BOSTON, July 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- America's Test Kitchen Kids, the most trusted cooking brand for kids, announced today a major expansion with four new exciting product offerings to inspire and encourage the next generation of young chefs. The brand's refreshed book offerings include The Complete Cookbook for Young Scientists – the latest title in the best-selling Complete Cookbook for Young Chefs series – along with Food Fun: An Activity Book For Young Chefs , and Mitsy The Oven Mitt Goes to School : A Story About Being Brave , the brand's third picture book. Building on the success of the innovative Young Chefs' Club – a monthly subscription box for kids aged 6 to 12 – America's Test Kitchen Kids is also introducing a second subscription box uniquely designed for pre-school kids aged 3 to 5, meant to encourage and foster curiosity in the kitchen for the youngest chefs.

The expansion marks a renewed investment from America's Test Kitchen in the successful America's Test Kitchen Kids brand. Since the launch of the first cookbook title, The Complete Cookbook for Young Chefs – which spent over 100 weeks on the New York Times Best Seller list – the brand has grown to include several top performing cookbooks; a popular kids' podcast, Mystery Recipe ; and a new YouTube channel with several creative series launched and planned this year. The brand recognizes that many families took to the kitchen during the pandemic, cooking and eating together. As the world returns to normal, these activities are likely to stick with families who experienced enumerable benefits from getting kids involved during meal time.

"Aligning with the mission of America's Test Kitchen Kids, our goal for this expansion is to foster our engaged community of motivated, curious, and empowered young chefs," said Molly Birnbaum, Editor in Chief of America's Test Kitchen Kids. "With three new titles and the Preschool Chefs' Club, we're excited to reach more of the country's youngest cooks, experimenters, and eaters, equipping them with important life skills and of course, delicious and accessible recipes!"

The new product offerings, launching throughout the summer and early fall, feature recipes, experiments, STEAM lessons and creative activities – all tested and approved by the America's Test Kitchen Kids network of over 14,000 kid recipe testers.

The fourth book in the Complete Cookbook for Young Chefs series, The Complete Cookbook for Young Scientists explores the fun and fascinating science of food with over 70 kid-tested and kid-approved recipes and experiments that are easy to do at home. The new title will help kid cooks answer questions like "why does popcorn pop?" and "what is gluten, anyway?" through delicious recipes ranging from corn tortilla chips to mirror cakes. Emerging scientists and young chefs will feel confident in the kitchen and learn the basics of food science along the way. The new title is currently available for pre-sale, and officially launches on 9/14. The content will be supported by multiple video series on the brand's YouTube channel this fall.

Preschool Chefs' Club Subscription Box

America's Test Kitchen Kids is expanding its Young Chefs' Club subscription box offering with a new monthly kit for preschoolers, specifically designed for kids aged 3 to 5. Available for sign up in September with first box delivering to homes in October, the new subscription introduces food, cooking and STEAM content to the youngest chefs in a playful and imaginative way. With fun box themes like "Colors, "On the Farm," and "Restaurants," the kits aim to foster creativity, refine motor skills, and provide age-appropriate STEM activities that connect food to everyday life. Every month, kids receive a themed box filled with kid-tested and kid-approved recipes (that are great for the whole family), hands-on STEAM activities, games, and crafts, an illustrated storybook, plus a grown-ups guide with a shopping list and additional resources for caregivers, plus other creative items (including stickers and a collectable achievement magnet).

Food Fun: An Activity Book

Publishing in late August, Food Fun: An Activity Book is the second in a series of activity books for kids aged 8 to 12 who are interested in cooking, STEAM, and learning all about food. The activity book features recipes, science experiments, art projects and creative games, all tied together by a new and exciting theme: baking! The book also includes an additional section for parents making it a great educational resource for the whole family.

Mitsy The Oven Mitt Goes to School

America's Test Kitchen Kids' latest picture book Mitsy The Oven Mitt Goes to School: A Story About Being Brave features the beloved star of the Mystery Recipe podcast Mitsy the Oven Mitt. As many kids may be experiencing mixed emotions about returning to school, this heartwarming, timely new book—released in early August—is all about facing your fears (in Mitsy's case: the oven). It tells the story of Mitsy's first days at her new school, Miss Copperpot's Academy for Useful Utensils, and includes an ATK Kids recipe for Chewy Chocolate Chip Cookies. Mitsy the Oven Mitt Goes to School also features an innovative QR code driven audio cookalong to supplement the story.

About America's Test Kitchen Kids

Created by America's most trusted cooking brand, America's Test Kitchen Kids is building a new generation of empowered cooks, engaged eaters and curious experimenters. Working at the intersection of food, STEAM, and fun, America's Test Kitchen Kids believes in the power of hands-on learning. Learn more about America's Test Kitchen Kids and the Young Chefs' Club at www.ATKKids.com .

About America's Test Kitchen

America's Test Kitchen has been teaching home cooks how to be successful in the kitchen since 1993. Our mission is to empower and inspire confidence, community, and creativity in the kitchen. Millions watch our two shows on public television, read our two flagship magazines (Cook's Illustrated and Cook's Country), and rely on our books, websites, videos, and podcasts. America's Test Kitchen is located in a state-of-the-art Boston facility with 15,000 sq. ft. of test kitchen and studio space. More than 50 test cooks exhaustively test recipes until we arrive at the best version. A panel of 60,000 highly engaged volunteer home cooks provides detailed feedback on our recipes so we know they work every time. We also rate cookware and supermarket ingredients to help home cooks select the best-quality products. The America's Test Kitchen television show launched in 2001, and the company added a second television program, Cook's Country, in 2008. America's Test Kitchen Kids launched in 2018 and offers books, subscription boxes, and a website to educate the next generation of home cooks. Learn more at https://www.americastestkitchen.com/ .

