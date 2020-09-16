America's Test Kitchen Names Toni Tipton-Martin Editor in Chief of Cook's Country

"Over the course of her impressive career, Toni has been telling the story of cooking in America and that's what Cook's Country is all about – we see this as a perfect match and an opportunity to continue to grow Cook's Country in new ways with Toni's leadership," said Jack Bishop, Chief Creative Officer of America's Test Kitchen. "Toni has been a catalyst for social change by telling stories that need to be told. Her passion and life's work align with our values and our mission at Cook's Country and America's Test Kitchen," said David Nussbaum, Chairman and CEO of America's Test Kitchen. "We are deeply honored to have her join the team."

Tipton-Martin started her career as a journalist. She was the first African American woman to hold the position of food editor at a major daily newspaper, the Cleveland Plain Dealer. Prior to that position, she was the nutrition writer for the Los Angeles Times. Tipton-Martin is a founding member of several food-oriented nonprofit organizations, including the Southern Foodways Alliance, Foodways Texas, and The SANDE Youth Project, a grassroots initiative she started in 2008, dedicated to combating childhood hunger, obesity, and disease by promoting the connection between cultural heritage, cooking, and wellness. She is also a member of the James Beard Awards Committee.

"I have long believed in the power of cooking, food history, and the dialogue around food as a way to reveal who we really are, and bring people together," said Tipton-Martin. "I am thrilled to have the opportunity to leverage my life's experiences to help elevate Cook's Country in new ways. America's Test Kitchen recognizes that stories told by home cooks are a powerful way to explore cultural identity and I'm excited about this unique opportunity to build on Cook's Country's commitment to celebrating cooking in America."

Tipton-Martin replaces current editor Tucker Shaw, who departs America's Test Kitchen to pursue a full-time writing career. During Shaw's tenure as editor, Cook's Country has increased both its print circulation and its digital footprint. "Tucker has very successfully led the Cook's Country team since 2014 and we wish him all the best," said Bishop. "We can't wait to read his novel!"

Cook's Country magazine was launched in 2005 and is dedicated to telling the story of cooking in America. The magazine's print circulation is 280,000, up 10% in the past two years. The Cook's Country television show is now in its 13th season on public television and is watched by 2 million viewers every week. It is the second highest rated cooking show on public television. (America's Test Kitchen is number one.)

About America's Test Kitchen

America's Test Kitchen has been teaching home cooks how to be successful in the kitchen since 1993. Our mission is to empower and inspire confidence, community, and creativity in the kitchen. Millions watch our two shows on public television, read our two flagship magazines (Cook's Illustrated and Cook's Country), and rely on our books, websites, videos, and podcasts. America's Test Kitchen is located in a state-of-the-art Boston facility with 15,000 sq. ft. of test kitchen and studio space. More than 50 test cooks exhaustively test recipes until we arrive at the best version. A panel of 60,000 highly engaged volunteer home cooks provides detailed feedback on our recipes so we know they work every time. We also rate cookware and supermarket ingredients to help home cooks select the best-quality products. The America's Test Kitchen television show launched in 2001, and the company added a second television program, Cook's Country, in 2008. America's Test Kitchen Kids launched in 2018 and offers books, subscription boxes, and a website to educate the next generation of home cooks. Learn more at https://www.americastestkitchen.com/ .

SOURCE America's Test Kitchen

Related Links

http://www.americastestkitchen.com

