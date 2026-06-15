AMERICA'S TIRE OPENS FIRST STORE IN NEW YORK

Nationwide tire and wheel retailer expands into the state

DEPEW, N.Y., June 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- America's Tire, a leading retailer of tires and wheels, opened its first location in Depew, New York, marking the first store in the state. The new tire and wheel store is located at 4972 Transit Road near the northeast corner of the retail center, where Transit Road intersects with William Street and Losson Road. Hours of operation are 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday through Friday, and 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday. America's Tire is closed Sunday.

"We're ready to serve drivers in Erie County and invite them to stop by and get their tires checked for free," said America's Tire store manager Noah Howard. "America's Tire may be new to the neighborhood, but our promise is we're bringing the same trusted expertise of our more than 1,250 stores and 65 years of serving drivers to help get you tires when and where you need them in a hassle-free and safe experience."

The phone number for the new America's Tire store in Depew is (914) 292-2004. Its webpage can be found at www.americastire.com/store/ny/depew/s/2486. Customers can schedule an appointment online for an even quicker tire shopping and service experience using America's Tire Store Locator.

America's Tire offers free services, including free tire repair and free air pressure checks at its new Depew location, and reminds New York drivers of tire safety tips , including the importance of properly inflated tires.

"As America's Tire continues to grow in the Northeast, we're thrilled to cross a major milestone and be open to take care of customers at our first location in New York," said Richie White, regional vice president of America's Tire's Northeast region.

America's Tire guarantees the lowest prices on a wide selection of leading tire brands, a variety of wheel brands, and windshield wiper replacement. America's Tire also offers ongoing deals to help customers save on their tire and wheel purchases.

Founded in 1960, America's Tire has grown from a one-man tire shop in Ann Arbor, Michigan, into one of the nation's leading tire retailers. The company has steadily grown over the past decade, recently surpassing 1,250 stores.

To find the best tire for a driver's specific needs, America's Tire offers all drivers access to the same tool used by its experts in-store, Treadwell. The personalized tire recommendation tool can be accessed online at //americastire.com/treadwell to provide tire recommendations based on where you drive, what you drive, and how you drive.

ABOUT AMERICA'S TIRE

America's Tire is a leading independent retailer of tires, wheels, and windshield wipers. Founded in 1960 by Bruce T. Halle, the company serves customers at more than 1,275 stores in 40 states. The company does business as Discount Tire in most of the U.S. and as America's Tire in parts of California, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, and New York. Treadwell, the company's proprietary online tire recommendation tool, uses decades of data and individual driving habits to recommend the right tires for each driver's unique needs. America's Tire is a primary sponsor of the No. 2 Ford Mustang in the NASCAR Cup Series and the Official Tire Retailer of Major League Soccer. For more information, visit www.americastire.com.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Rachel Baker

[email protected]

(844) 400-0221

SOURCE Discount Tire