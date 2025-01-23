America's Top 40 High School Scientists to Compete for $1.8 Million in Awards at Prestigious Regeneron Science Talent Search

The Regeneron Science Talent Search Celebrates and Rewards Today's Most Talented Young Minds Driving Innovation and Progress through Scientific Exploration

TARRYTOWN, N.Y. and WASHINGTON, Jan. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: REGN) and Society for Science (the Society) today announced the top 40 finalists in the 2025 Regeneron Science Talent Search (STS), the U.S.'s longest-running and most distinguished science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) competition for high school seniors.

Now in its 84th year, the competition identifies extraordinary young minds who blend scientific talent, curiosity and bold leadership to drive meaningful change for society. Regeneron Science Talent Search alumni have gone on to win 13 Nobel Prizes, 23 MacArthur Fellowships, and have founded numerous world-changing companies, including Regeneron.

This year's finalists' research projects span a wide range of critical topics, reflecting their diverse expertise and commitment to tackling society's most pressing issues. Research areas include species migration, early detection crop protection, and low-cost pest treatment and management. Other finalists focused on disease diagnosis using tools like AI, and progression analysis, as well as genetic and cancer therapies.

"Congratulations to this year's remarkable finalists. Participating in the Regeneron - then Westinghouse - Science Talent Search was a moment of revelation for me — it opened my eyes to the possibility of using science to improve lives," said George D. Yancopoulos, M.D., Ph.D., Co-Founder, Co-Chairman, President and Chief Scientific Officer of Regeneron, who was a top winner in 1976. "Regeneron now helps millions of people around the world facing serious diseases, which is a testament to what is possible when young scientific talent is nurtured. I see that same potential to transform our world in these finalists, and I look forward to their future contributions to science and to human health."

The finalists were selected from 300 top scholars and nearly 2,500 total entrants, reflecting the exceptional magnitude and caliber of this year's competition, and underscoring the importance of nurturing STEM education, along with supporting accessibility for programs that promote scientific literacy and career readiness.

"We celebrate this exceptional group of Regeneron Science Talent Search finalists for their outstanding achievements," said Maya Ajmera, President and CEO of Society for Science and Executive Publisher of Science News. "These young people represent the future of innovation. By nurturing the next generation of scientific and engineering leaders, we are investing in a stronger economy and a better tomorrow, fueled by scientific and technological breakthroughs."

Finalists will participate in a week-long competition from March 6-12, 2025, where they will undergo a rigorous judging process and compete for more than $1.8 million in awards. They will also have an opportunity to interact with leading scientists and share research with the public on March 9, both in person and virtually. The top 10 Regeneron Science Talent Search 2025 winners will be announced during an awards ceremony on March 11, streamed live from Washington D.C.

More than $3 million in awards will be distributed throughout the Regeneron Science Talent Search in total. Each finalist will be awarded at least $25,000, with the top 10 awards ranging from $40,000 to $250,000. The top 300 scholars, each of whom receive $2,000 and each of whose schools will receive $2,000 to support math and science programs, a critical investment toward their future as scientific leaders, and our society's future fueled by innovation and progress. The awards, designated for educational purposes, are an investment in students who demonstrate exceptional promise, emphasizing integrity and merit while also supporting schools and communities to inspire future scientific leadership and innovation.

Regeneron Science Talent Search 2025 Fast Facts

The Regeneron Science Talent Search 2025 finalists represent 39 schools across 16 U.S. states. They are competing for more than $1.8 million , with a top prize of $250,000 .

, with a top prize of . Forty finalists were selected from 300 top scholars and nearly 2,500 total entrants, based on the originality and creativity of their scientific research, as well as their achievement and leadership both inside and outside of the classroom.

Finalist projects cover a wide range of science disciplines, including animal sciences, behavioral science, biochemistry, bioengineering, cellular and molecular biology, chemistry, computational biology and bioinformatics, earth and planetary science, engineering, environmental science, medicine and health genomics, materials science, mathematics, neuroscience, computer science, animal sciences, physics, plant sciences, social science and space science.

For a list of this year's finalists, visit https://www.societyforscience.org/regeneron-sts/2025-finalists/

About the Regeneron Science Talent Search

The Regeneron Science Talent Search, a program of Society for Science since 1942, is the U.S.'s oldest and most prestigious science and math competition for high school seniors. Each year, approximately 2,500 student entrants submit original research in critically important scientific fields of study and are judged by leading experts in their fields. Unique among high school competitions in the U.S. and around the world, the Regeneron Science Talent Search focuses on identifying, inspiring and engaging the nation's most promising young scientists who are creating the ideas that could solve society's most urgent challenges.

In 2017, Regeneron became only the third sponsor of the Science Talent Search to help reward and celebrate the best and brightest young minds and encourage them to pursue careers in STEM as a way to positively impact the world. Through its 10-year, $100 million commitment, Regeneron nearly doubled the overall award distribution to $3.1 million annually, increasing the top award to $250,000 and doubling the awards for the top 300 scholars to $2,000 and their schools to $2,000 for each enrolled scholar to inspire more young people to engage in science.

Learn more at https://www.societyforscience.org/regeneron-sts/.

About Society for Science

Society for Science is a champion for science, dedicated to promoting the understanding and appreciation of science and the vital role it plays in human advancement. Established in 1921, Society for Science is best known for its award-winning journalism through Science News and Science News Explores, its world-class science research competitions for students, including the Regeneron Science Talent Search, the Regeneron International Science and Engineering Fair and the Thermo Fisher Scientific Junior Innovators Challenge, and its outreach and equity programming that seeks to ensure that all students have an opportunity to pursue a career in STEM. A 501(c)(3) membership organization, Society for Science is committed to inform, educate and inspire. Learn more at www.societyforscience.org and follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and Snapchat (Society4Science).

About Regeneron

Regeneron (NASDAQ: REGN) is a leading biotechnology company that invents, develops and commercializes life-transforming medicines for people with serious diseases. Founded and led by physician-scientists, our unique ability to repeatedly and consistently translate science into medicine has led to numerous approved treatments and product candidates in development, most of which were homegrown in our laboratories. Our medicines and pipeline are designed to help patients with eye diseases, allergic and inflammatory diseases, cancer, cardiovascular and metabolic diseases, neurological diseases, hematologic conditions, infectious diseases, and rare diseases.

Regeneron believes that operating as a good corporate citizen is crucial to delivering on our mission. We approach corporate responsibility with three goals in mind: to improve the lives of people with serious diseases, to foster a culture of integrity and excellence and to build sustainable communities. Regeneron is proud to be included on the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index and the Civic 50 list of the most "community-minded" companies in the U.S. Throughout the year, Regeneron empowers and supports employees to give back through our volunteering, pro bono and matching gift programs. Our most significant philanthropic commitments are in the area of early science education, including the Regeneron Science Talent Search and the Regeneron International Science and Engineering Fair (ISEF).

For more information, please visit www.Regeneron.com or follow Regeneron on LinkedIn, Instagram, Facebook or X.

