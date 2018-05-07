America's Top Certified Tax Coaches Latest Bestselling Book is "The Great Tax Escape: Strategies for Early Planning and a Lower Tax Bill"

SAN DIEGO, May 7, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- In "The Great Tax Escape: Strategies for Early Planning and a Lower Tax Bill," America's top Certified Tax Coaches collaborate to share their financial knowledge and expertise. Most small business owners simply aren't aware of all the strategies they can use to protect their business and legally lower the amount of taxes they pay.
"The Great Tax Escape: Strategies for Early Planning and a Lower Tax Bill," was released on April 17, 2018 by The American Institute of Certified Tax Coaches (AICTC) and features tested strategies from 16 of the country's top tax planning professionals and experts. Each author reveals practical ideas and the top tax secrets and strategies small business owners can use to pay as little in tax as America's wealthiest entrepreneurs.
The book ranked #1 on Amazon's Small Business Taxation List, Wealth Management List and Accounting List, as well as #25 in Small Business & Entrepreneurship. It is in good company with AICTC's previous best-sellers, "Tax Breaks of the Rich and Famous," "Why Didn't My CPA Tell Me THAT?," "The Tax Detective: Uncovering the Mystery of Small Business Tax Planning," and "You Can Deduct THAT?"
"Tax laws are written to favor people who make money a certain way, and they can be quite complicated. Certified Tax Coaches know the laws and how to apply concepts that traditional tax advisors may not even be aware of," said Dominique Molina, co-founder and President of the AICTC.
Laura Preece, who recently purchased and reviewed the bestseller said, "This book is really informative for a business owner and helps you understand more about the complex Tax Reform. Definitely a must buy!"
Learn from America's Top Certified Tax Coaches, experts who are able to reduce their clients' tax bills by two to three thousand dollars or in some cases by millions a year. "The Great Tax Escape: Strategies for Early Planning and a Lower Tax Bill" is now available online.
The Authors
- Dale Hammernik, EA, ATA, CTC
- Danny Fink, CPA, CTC
- David Auer, CPA, MS, PFS, CGMA, LLM in Taxation
- David Stone, EA, CTC
- Dominique Molina, CPA, CTS
- Drew Foster, EA, CTC
- Gyanesh Mathur, CPA, CTC
- Joseph Reyes, CPA, CTC
- Joseph D. Rose, CPA, CTC
- Larisa Humphrey, EA, CTC
- Meryl Greenwald, CPA, CTC
- Randy Owens, EA, CTC, Certified Mastery Profit First Professional
- Raymond Sawyer, EA, CTC
- Thomas N. Gearhart, Jr., CPA, CTC
- T. Scott Terry, CPA, CTC
About The American Institute of Certified Tax Coaches
The American Institute of Certified Tax Coaches is an independent, not-for-profit corporation which trains and certifies tax professionals in the philosophy of proactive Tax Planning. The organization upholds a strict Code of Ethics to ensure the highest standards of integrity and excellence among its members. The organization also offers a network of resources, ongoing education and joint venture opportunities to its members. For more information visit www.certifiedtaxcoach.org.
