America's top entrepreneurs, including Jennifer Garner and Deepak Chopra, to plan the future of business at the Inc. 5000 Conference

News provided by

Inc.

10 Oct, 2023, 16:27 ET

SAN ANTONIO, Oct. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Starting on Tuesday, October 31, the founders and CEOs of the fastest-growing companies in America will come together in San Antonio, Texas, for the Inc. 5000 Conference & Gala, an exclusive three-day event where renowned experts from the business world will discuss building our economic future. This gathering of the leaders of the Inc. 5000--Inc. Business Media's ranking of the fastest-growing private companies in the country--will feature revealing conversations about the challenges and prospects that face today's businesses, exclusive networking opportunities, and a Black-Tie Gala celebrating honorees.

At this annual can't-miss event, the country's innovators will have the chance to network and socialize with peers as well as with visionary leaders who are shaping tomorrow's entrepreneurial landscape. During the Conference keynotes, breakouts, and workshops, business owners can get equipped with new tools to continue their trajectory of success, and take part in spirited debates and discussions on hot topics like leadership, A.I., inflation, capital access, logistics, the changing workforce, and the return of U.S. manufacturing.

Prominent speakers joining the Inc. 5000 honorees include:

  • Deepak Chopra – founder of The Chopra Foundation
  • Daniel Lubetzky – founder of KIND Snacks
  • Jennifer Garner and John Foraker – co-founders of Once Upon a Farm
  • Ali Webb – founder of Drybar, Squeeze, Canopy, BQ
  • Phil Mickelson – professional golfer
  • Janice Bryant Howroyd – founder and CEO of The ActOne Group
  • Bill Frist – co-founder of CareBridge, ranked No. 1 on the 2023 Inc. 5000 list

Before Deepak Chopra's kickoff conversation with Inc. editor-in-chief Scott Omelianuk, attendees will have the opportunity to participate in the annual Inc. 5000 golf tournament, spend time with three-time Masters champion Phil Mickelson, and benefit from a custom-built A.I. boot camp designed by an MIT Press author to inform and instruct C-suite leaders in how to take advantage of the world-building technology. In addition, the Inc. 5000 Marketplace will offer attendees the chance to experience products and services crucial to SMB growth, and actor and former NFL player Terry Crews will co-host the closing Gala.

The Inc. 5000 Conference & Gala is made possible thanks to sponsors including Capital One Business, Insperity, Principal, Indiana Economic Development Corporation, Mercedes-Benz Vans, Disney Advertising, and GS1 US.

ABOUT INC. MAGAZINE 

Inc. Business Media is the leading multimedia brand for entrepreneurs. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate and elevate the profile of our community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating our future. Inc.'s award-winning work reaches more than 50 million people across a variety of channels, including events, print, digital, video, podcasts, newsletters, and social media. Its proprietary Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to recognize the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The recognition that comes with inclusion on this and other prestigious Inc. lists, such as Female Founders and Power Partners, gives the founders of top businesses the opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. For more information, visit www.inc.com.

SOURCE Inc.

