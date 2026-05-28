America's Top Real Estate Agent Ben Caballero Blows Past $3 Billion in Annual Home Sales For The Fourth Straight Year

Records 2nd-highest production year of his career, averaging more than 20 home sales per day

DALLAS, May 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ben Caballero, the No. 1-ranked real estate agent in the U.S. every year since 2013 by RealTrends and real estate's only three-time Guinness World Records title holder, broke the $3 billion annual home sales barrier for the fourth consecutive year in 2025, delivering the second-highest production year of his career.

Ben Caballero of HomesUSA.com, becomes first individual agent to top $30B in career home sales. Ben Caballero is the No. 1-ranked real estate agent in the U.S. since 2013.

According to audited Multiple Listing Service (MLS) data across Texas, Caballero's 2025 individual agent production totaled $3.671 billion and averaged more than 20 home sales per day, seven days a week, 365 days a year. His annual sales volume last year equals more than $10 million in home sales daily. Over the last decade, Caballero has individually sold nearly 60,000 homes totaling $26.6 billion, a level of home sales unmatched by any individual real estate agent in U.S. history.

"None of this is possible without builders believing in HomesUSA.com and our new SpecDeck core technology," said Caballero, founder and CEO of HomesUSA.com. "I've been blessed to work with outstanding builders who create homes and communities every day. As we expand across the United States, our mission remains the same: helping builders sell homes faster, more accurately and more efficiently."

Putting the achievement in perspective

Caballero's 2025 home sales production is difficult to comprehend at an individual level, but 3.671 billion one-dollar bills laid end to end would stretch to the moon and nearly halfway back. The same line of dollar bills would circle the Earth more than 14 times. In a standard 40-hour workweek, Caballero sold roughly one home every 17 minutes, faster than most people finish their morning coffee.

A career of firsts

Among Caballero's unmatched accomplishments as an individual real estate agent:

First individual agent to exceed $3 billion in annual home sales, achieved in 2022

First individual agent to exceed $2 billion in annual home sales, achieved in 2018

First individual agent to exceed $1 billion in annual home sales, achieved in 2015

First individual agent to exceed $30 billion in total home sales

First individual agent to exceed 75,000 total home sales

Ben Caballero first became a Guinness World Records title holder in 2016, then again in 2018, and for the third time in 2020 for "Most annual home sale transactions through MLS by an individual sell-side real estate agent."

"More than six decades in real estate have given me far more than I ever could have imagined," said Caballero, who entered the real estate business as a broker at 21 and was an award-winning home builder for 18 years. "I've been blessed with outstanding builder customers who trust us with their homes, and I've always tried to repay that trust by working harder and by creating technology to solve their problems, while making sure we still answer the phone when they call."

Background on Caballero

A U.S. Air Force Atomic Veteran and second-generation Cuban American originally from Tampa, Florida, Caballero grew up with both parents working as real estate brokers. He moved to Dallas in 1960 and lives and works in the North Dallas area. "Making Texas my home was the best move I ever made," he added.

Ben is an innovative real estate and homebuilding trailblazer. He invented the building industry's first proprietary online SaaS listing management and marketing platform in 2007. Today, SpecDeck, the technology he invented for builders, is used by more than 70 builders in Texas and is expected to be used by builders nationwide by the end of this year as HomesUSA.com begins a new expansion effort.

Builders interested in SpecDeck can contact HomesUSA.com at (800) 856-2132 or email [email protected].

About Ben Caballero and HomesUSA.com®

Ben Caballero, founder and CEO of HomesUSA.com, is a three-time Guinness World Records title holder for "Most annual home sale transactions through MLS by an individual sell-side real estate agent – current." Ranked by RealTrends as America's top real estate agent for home sales since 2013, Ben is the most productive real estate agent in U.S. history. He is the first and only individual real estate agent to exceed $3 billion in annual residential sales for four consecutive years (2022-2025). He also was the first to exceed $2 billion in annual residential sales (2018) and $1 billion in annual residential sales (2015). Ben invented SpecDeck®, a core technology used by more than 70 home builders in Dallas-Fort Worth, Houston, Austin, and San Antonio, and the catalyst for HomesUSA.com's national expansion effort. His podcast series is available on. Podcast available on iTunes, Google and Spotify. See HomesUSA.com | X: @bcaballero - @HomesUSA | Facebook: /HomesUSAdotcom.

Media contact:

Kevin Hawkins

206-866-1220 | [email protected]

SOURCE HomesUSA.com