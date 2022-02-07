America's Warrior Partnership and Permian Strategic Partnership Collaborate to Meet the Needs of the 20,000 Veterans in the Permian Basin

MIDLAND, Texas, Feb. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- America's Warrior Partnership (AWP) and the Permian Strategic Partnership (PSP) announce an alliance to increase support for the 20,000 veterans across the Permian Basin area. The partnership will provide unique community support for local veterans through the Community Integration model, a nationally recognized program of AWP.

"Every veteran community has unique needs and challenges. By partnering with the Permian Strategic Partnership, we will be able to truly understand how we can help and support this veteran population by enhancing the efficacy of community resources to meet those needs," said Jim Lorraine, President, and CEO of America's Warrior Partnership. "We are thrilled to be partnering with Permian Basin communities and the veterans that call this area home and we look forward to all of the work we can do together.

America's Warrior Partnership is a national veteran organization that focuses on an upstream approach to proactively know the veterans in the community and connect them with local resources and opportunities. AWP ensures greater access to services and opportunity by partnering with local leaders and the full scope of support organizations: VA, local and regional resources; educational, employment, faith-based, recreational, etc. to provide coordinated, holistic care to veterans, and improve their quality of life.

The community analysis funded by the PSP and performed by AWP found the area's existing support for the veteran population could be enhanced and bolstered by creating its own unique program customized to the needs of local veterans. Through this partnership, AWP will build and implement this customized programming utilizing the Community Integration model within the Permian Basin communities to proactively connect with the veteran population and ensure access to quality services and opportunities. AWP will work to create a strong and engaged military community that keeps residents connected and thriving.

"Reaching our veteran population is a priority for the PSP and we are pleased to bring America's Warrior Partnership to the Permian Basin to deploy programming customized to fit the needs of veterans in our region," said Tracee Bentley, President and CEO of the PSP. "Veterans across the Permian Basin represent an essential part of our culture and we are deeply invested in improving their quality of life by helping them meet their goals and dreams. We know this partnership will allow us to achieve these objectives and we look forward to seeing our military community grow, while strengthening the whole region in the process."

For more information on America's Warrior Partnership and their Community Integration efforts in the Permian Basin and across the country, subscribe to America's Warrior Partnership newsletter by visiting https://www.americaswarriorpartnership.org .

About America's Warrior Partnership

America's Warrior Partnership is committed to empowering communities to empower veterans. We fill the gaps between veteran service organizations by helping nonprofits connect with veterans, their families, and caregivers. Our programs bolster nonprofit efficacy, improving their results, and empowering their initiatives. Preventing veteran suicide is the singular outcome of America's Warrior Partnership's work.

www.AmericasWarriorPartnership.org

About the Permian Strategic Partnership

The Permian Strategic Partnership aims to strengthen and improve the quality of life for Permian Basin residents by partnering with local leaders to develop and implement strategic plans that foster superior schools, safer roads, quality healthcare, affordable housing, and a trained workforce. The companies involved with the PSP will bring people, expertise, resources, and leadership to develop solutions in partnership with local leaders and communities. Learn more at www.permianpartnership.org

SOURCE America’s Warrior Partnership