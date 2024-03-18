America's Warrior Partnership (AWP) Announces 2024 Recipients of Leo K. Thorsness Leadership Award and President's Award

AUGUSTA, Ga., March 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, America's Warrior Partnership (AWP) announced this year's recipients of the Leo K. Thorsness Leadership Award and President's Award. Both awards recognize advocates whose work and support has improved the lives of veterans nationwide. The winners will be honored at the AWP Awards Gala in Washington, DC on May 14th.

The Leo K. Thorsness Leadership Award is named after the late Col. Leo K. Thorsness, Medal of Honor recipient and founding member of America's Warrior Partnership Board of Directors. The award recognizes individuals with exceptional leadership qualities and outstanding service to veteran communities.

This year's Leo K. Thorsness Leadership Award recipient is Admiral Michael G. Mullen, United States Navy (retired). Admiral Mullen was the 28th Chief of Naval Operations from 2005-2007 and the 17th Chairman of the U.S. Joint Chiefs of Staff for Presidents Bush and Obama from 2007-2011. Admiral Mullen was key in the adoption of innovative technologies, championing critical global partnerships, and promoting new methods for countering terrorism. Admiral Mullen currently serves on numerous boards of non-profit organizations who are dedicated to improving the growth, development, recovery, and transition of military veterans and their families.

"When Admiral Mullen was Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, he would go to Walter Reed and Bethesda and meet with the families and the wounded," said Jim Lorraine, President and CEO of AWP. "The people meeting with Admiral Mullen always felt like they were his number one focus. He gave people hope." Lorraine added, "Admiral Mullen has been part of every major event in the United States from the early to mid-nineties to today."

The second award, The President's Award, honors and recognizes those who have impacted the veteran community as stand-out leaders in the advocate space. This recipient is hand-picked by AWP's President and CEO, Jim Lorraine, for their exceptional stewardship and dedication to eliminating veteran suicide through the spirit of humanitarianism.

This year's recipient is Verdie Arlo Bowen, Sr., Director Alaska Office of Veterans Affairs. He has served in this role since his appointment in 2009 by Governor Palin. He oversees the development and establishment of policies and strategic plans that directly impact all veterans, active duty, reserve components, dependents, and survivors living in Alaska. He served nationally as the 70th President of the National Association of State Directors of Veterans Affairs. In this position, provided key testimony for five major pieces of legislation, the most critical being the VA Modernization Act of 2017 and the VA Mission Act of 2018.

"Verdie Bowen is a compassionate, committed leader who served his nation in the Air Force and now leads the state of Alaska in the service of veterans and their families. There are few who have done so much to further the cause of veterans and the indigenous people of Alaska who also served. Verdie is an example for all of us to follow," said Lorraine.

The AWP Awards Gala, hosted by TriWest Healthcare Alliance, is an industry-leading dinner recognizing individuals that connect and empower veterans and veteran-serving organizations with the goal of improving the quality of life for veterans and their families. "TriWest is honored to once again partner with AWP in support of its upcoming awards gala and applauds the choices of Admiral Mullen and Mr. Bowen for these two awards," noted David J. McIntyre, Jr., TriWest President and CEO.

About America's Warrior Partnership:

America's Warrior Partnership is a tax-exempt 501(C)(3) nonprofit organization that aims to partner with communities to prevent veteran suicide. They connect local veteran-serving organizations with the appropriate resources, services, and partners to support veterans, their families, and caregivers at every stage of their lives. Their ultimate goal is to improve veterans' quality of life and prevent veteran suicide by empowering local communities to serve them proactively and holistically before a crisis occurs. Learn more at https://www.americaswarriorpartnership.org or @awpartnership.

SOURCE AWP