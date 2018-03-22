America's Warrior Partnership Launches Four Star Alliance

WASHINGTON, March 22, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- America's Warrior Partnership, a national veteran-serving nonprofit, today launched the Four Star Alliance, a program that leverages national and local resources to help member organizations maximize reintegration opportunities for military service members, veterans, and their families and caregivers. The Four Star Alliance continues the mission of the R4 Alliance, a nonprofit that transferred its assets to America's Warrior Partnership in 2017.

"The R4 Alliance provided outstanding resources and services without passing undue costs to its members for years," said Jim Lorraine, president and CEO of America's Warrior Partnership. "However, the Alliance grew to a point where it couldn't continue to operate on its current capital base, so the board sought another organization that could adopt its mission and sustain future growth. Our team at America's Warrior Partnership is honored for the opportunity to carry on this mission, which we've relaunched as the Four Star Alliance."

The Four Star Alliance will maintain the R4 Alliance's focus on providing veteran-serving organizations with access to a national network of resources and service providers to ensure all transitioning service members, veterans, and their families and caregivers receive the care and support they need. The Alliance specializes in connecting warriors with opportunities to participate in programs centered on adaptive sports, therapeutic recreation and health and wellness rehabilitation.

Organizations that join the Four Star Alliance and pass a vetting process receive a Program of Excellence seal, which increases members' visibility and recognition among other veteran-serving organizations. Members are listed in the Four Star Alliance online directory and receive assistance in obtaining and sending referrals to and from other service providers both locally and nationally. Organizations will also have the opportunity to attend members-only sessions and workshops at America's Warrior Partnership's annual Warrior Community Integration Symposium, a gathering of hundreds of veteran-serving professionals from across the nation to connect with new resources and collaborate with other veteran-serving organizations.

To learn more and apply to join the Four Star Alliance, visit www.AmericasWarriorPartnership.org/Four-Star-Alliance.

About America's Warrior Partnership

America's Warrior Partnership is committed to empowering communities to empower veterans. We fill the gaps that exist between current veteran service organizations by helping nonprofits connect with the veterans, military members and families in need: bolstering their efficacy, improving their results and empowering their initiatives. America's Warrior Partnership is a force multiplier for warrior community integration that enhances communities where great Americans choose to live and contribute. For more information on the organization and how to get involved, visit www.AmericasWarriorPartnership.org.

