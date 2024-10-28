Americase and Shmuel De-Leon Energy are Presenting Their Navigating Battery Safety, Regulations & Innovation Symposium in November 2024

Two-day event offers timely insights and live battery safety testing demonstrations to help attendees stay ahead of industry changes

WAXAHACHIE, Texas, Oct. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- As November rapidly approaches, Americase and Shmuel De-Leon Energy Ltd. emphasize the importance of registering now for the highly anticipated Navigating Battery Safety, Regulations & Innovation Symposium, scheduled for November 18-19, 2024. This essential two-day event, hosted at Americase's Waxahachie facility near Dallas, will equip attendees with critical information about the most pressing challenges and latest updates in battery safety and regulations, delivered via expert discussions and live testing demonstrations.

Battery Symposium Expert-led Presentations, Covering the Latest in Industry Trends and Updates Industry Expert Panel - part of Battery Safety, Regulations and Innovations Symposium

In an era of unprecedented change in battery technology, safety, and regulations, time is of the essence to stay compliant and ahead of potential risks. This symposium promises to deliver the latest updates on lithium-ion battery safety practices, evolving regulatory frameworks, and strategies to mitigate the risks associated with battery storage, transportation, and end-of-life management.

Why You Can't Miss This Battery Symposium:

Regulatory Updates: Learn the latest about SAE G-27, SAE J3303, UN IWG standards, and IFC 2024 battery storage guidelines. Understand new ICAO state of charge restrictions and find out about recent modifications to dangerous goods packaging rules.





Learn the latest about SAE G-27, SAE J3303, UN IWG standards, and IFC 2024 battery storage guidelines. Understand new ICAO state of charge restrictions and find out about recent modifications to dangerous goods packaging rules. Live Demonstrations and Expert Discussions: See live demonstrations of safety testing and gain practical insights from industry leaders.





See live demonstrations of safety testing and gain practical insights from industry leaders. Real Solutions for Facility Readiness: Equip your operations with the tools and knowledge to protect against potential thermal runaway events.





Equip your operations with the tools and knowledge to protect against potential thermal runaway events. Industry Expert Panel-Ask Your Toughest Questions: Hear the panel address some of the hottest topics concerning lithium-ion batteries today and in the future. Discussion will include regulatory issues concerning battery storage and transportation, future fire code implications, as well as risk management and insurance considerations. The panel will also address how to prepare for battery recalls and how to best plan for battery end of life and recycling. The panel includes a Q&A session where the panelists will answer your questions, even those tough "elephant in the room" ones – no holds barred!

"A single safety misstep can cost companies years of progress," says Shmuel De-Leon, Founder and CEO of Shmuel De-Leon Energy, Ltd. "We've designed this event to deliver crucial, actionable knowledge in the fast-evolving battery landscape. This is a chance for attendees to stay ahead of the curve."

Americase's President and CEO, Robby Kinsala, adds: "We've curated every session to ensure professionals from across industries working with lithium-ion batteries leave with actionable insights. Don't wait. This event could make the difference between compliance and costly mistakes."

Key Details:

Date: November 18-19, 2024





Location: Americase Facility, Waxahachie, TX (near Dallas )





Americase Facility, (near ) Cost: $1,100 (includes two-day event); Optional DOT certification training on November 19 for an additional $300 .

Act now to secure your spot at this pivotal event. Register today and access the full event agenda to see what valuable insights await you.

About Americase

Founded in 1985, Americase is a global leader in the custom design and manufacture of cutting-edge protection containers for the transportation and storage of hazmat and high value goods. Dedicated to mission-critical problem-solving innovation, the company provides efficient and effective answers to even the most complex shipping and storage problems. Americase supports customers across various industries and organizations, including consumer electronics, data centers, automotive, airline and general aviation, oil and gas, power tools, recreational vehicles and micromobility devices, space and exploration, U.S. Military, medical devices, and semiconductors.

About Shmuel De-Leon Energy, Ltd.

Founded in 2010 and located in Hod-Hasharon, Israel, Shmuel De-Leon Energy, Ltd. provides battery consulting services to customers around the world. Led by internationally-renowned battery expert, Shmuel de-Leon, the company develops unique battery and battery-related products – and the services needed to support them. These unique products and services are designed to save customers time, effort, and resources, creating the most optimal battery solution possible. The need for EV, ESS, and portable applications is the driving force behind the strong demand for battery solutions, and Shmuel De-Leon Energy Ltd. works with more than 2,500 customers around the world to meet that demand.

Americase Contact

Marina Malamis

Marketing Director

[email protected]

469-401-6950

SOURCE Americase