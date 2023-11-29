Americase Team Members Honored with NASA Group Achievement Award

29 Nov, 2023

WAXAHACHIE, Texas, Nov. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Americase is proud to announce that members of its team have been honored with a NASA Group Achievement Award for work on the International Space Station (ISS) Resupply Air Tank project. Working in collaboration with Leidos and NASA, Derrick Cunningham, Director of Sales, and Chris Egloff, Vice President of Sales, Lithium & Hazmat Division, led the development of the AT-OXB-AIRTANK-X4-LEIDOS shipping case.

This case was specifically designed for the purpose of shipping resupply air tanks for use on the ISS. The case was first used to securely ship air tanks that were launched on the NG-15 in February 2021. Since then, the case has been used to transport a total of 56 tanks to launch sites for air resupply, with the most recent being the NG-18 launch in November 2022. Eight tanks still orbit the earth on the ISS today.

Americase is honored to have team members Derrick Cunningham and Chris Egloff act as crucial contributors and NASA industry partners, as they continue to use the AT-OXB-AIRTANK-X4-LEIDOS to ensure the safe transportation of their essential resupply air tanks. 

About Americase
Founded in 1985, Americase is a global leader in the custom design and manufacture of cutting-edge protection containers for the transportation and storage of hazmat and high value goods. Dedicated to mission-critical problem-solving innovation, the company provides efficient and effective answers to even the most complex shipping and storage problems. Americase supports customers across various industries and organizations, including consumer electronics, data centers, automotive, airline and general aviation, oil and gas, power tools, recreational vehicles and micromobility devices, space and exploration, U.S. Military, medical devices, and semiconductors. 

About Leidos
Leidos is a Fortune 500® technology, engineering, and science solutions and services leader working to solve the world's toughest challenges in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets. The company's 47,000 employees support vital missions for government and commercial customers. Headquartered in Reston, Virginia, Leidos reported annual revenues of approximately $14.4 billion for the fiscal year ended December 30, 2022. For more information, visit www.leidos.com.

About NASA
In 1958, U.S. President Eisenhower signed the National Aeronautics and Space Act, forming the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA), an independent agency within the U.S. federal government responsible for the civil space program and aeronautics and space research. For more than 65 years, NASA has studied Earth, our Sun, the solar system, and beyond, even becoming the first and only country to put man on the moon. Additionally, the agency has developed and funded innovative space technologies, including the International Space Station, the Perseverance Mars rover, and other future space exploration.

