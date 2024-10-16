Americase to Host SAE G-27 Lithium Battery Packaging Performance Committee Meeting November 2024

WAXAHACHIE, Texas, Oct. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Americase, a leading manufacturer of protective containers for hazmat and high value goods, is proud to announce that it will host the upcoming SAE G-27 Lithium Battery Packaging Performance Committee meeting November 12-15, 2024. The meeting will be held at the Americase facility in Waxahachie, Texas, bringing together top experts and stakeholders to advance standards that ensure the safe air transportation of lithium-ion batteries.

The SAE G-27 committee is a distinguished group of professionals dedicated to establishing rigorous, comprehensive safety standards to support the safe handling and transportation of lithium-ion batteries by air. With lithium-ion batteries powering a wide range of devices, from consumer electronics to industrial applications, the committee's work is crucial in mitigating risks and enhancing safety protocols for both commercial and government stakeholders.

Americase's involvement in the SAE G-27 committee underscores the company's commitment to safety and innovation. CEO Robby Kinsala and Vice President of Sales for the Lithium & Hazmat Division Chris Egloff are active, voting members of the committee. They play pivotal roles in shaping the guidelines, contributing valuable insights gained from extensive experience in lithium-ion battery testing, thermal containment, and propagation mitigation solutions.

"As a company at the forefront of providing safe and sustainable packaging solutions for hazardous goods, we are honored to host the G-27 committee and contribute our expertise to such a vital cause," said Robby Kinsala, CEO of Americase. "The standards being developed by this committee are essential for safeguarding transportation operations and ensuring compliance across the industry."

The SAE G-27 meeting will provide a platform for in-depth discussions, technical reviews, and collaborative efforts to refine performance standards for the packaging and transport of lithium-ion batteries. These standards are not only important for regulatory compliance but also play a critical role in enhancing the safety of global transportation networks. The event will draw committee members from across the industry, including representatives from regulatory agencies, transportation companies, packaging manufacturers, and battery producers.

