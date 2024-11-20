Americase to Lead Sustainability Panel at National DICE Data Center Management, Operations & Cooling 2024

Industry experts to explore real-world challenges and actionable strategies for advancing sustainability in data centers

WAXAHACHIE, Texas, Nov. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Americase, a leading manufacturer of protective containers for hazardous materials and high-value goods, will host and moderate a groundbreaking panel, "Disruptive Sustainability in Data Centers: From Concept to Reality," at the National DICE Data Center Management, Operations & Cooling – East, on December 10 in Reston, Virginia.

This dynamic panel will be moderated by our very own Joel Chakkalakal which will bring together leaders from Americase, Microsoft, ByteDance, Salesforce, AWS and other top data center and digital infrastructure organizations. Panelists will address the critical gaps and opportunities in data center sustainability, focusing on bridging operational realities with ambitious goals in carbon reduction, emissions control, and waste minimization.

Key topics include:

Operationalizing Sustainability: Tackling the disconnect between engineering aspirations and on-the-ground challenges, including the waste generated by rapid deployments and the limited end-of-life plans for new equipment.

Tackling the disconnect between engineering aspirations and on-the-ground challenges, including the waste generated by rapid deployments and the limited end-of-life plans for new equipment. Real-World Challenges: Analyzing the effectiveness of carbon neutrality goals and ESG initiatives, while encouraging attendees to reassess waste management and identify areas for improvement.

Analyzing the effectiveness of carbon neutrality goals and ESG initiatives, while encouraging attendees to reassess waste management and identify areas for improvement. Regulatory Considerations: Exploring current and emerging regulatory requirements impacting data center operations, ensuring long-term compliance and proactive adaptation.

Exploring current and emerging regulatory requirements impacting data center operations, ensuring long-term compliance and proactive adaptation. Value Stream Collaboration: Discussing how to work effectively with vendors and recyclers to build a sustainable value stream, including metrics for quantifying carbon offsets and emissions reductions.

Discussing how to work effectively with vendors and recyclers to build a sustainable value stream, including metrics for quantifying carbon offsets and emissions reductions. Myths vs. Reality in Sustainable Packaging: Addressing misconceptions about the cost and effectiveness of reusable packaging, with data on Total Cost of Ownership (TCO), emissions reduction, and long-term financial benefits.

Addressing misconceptions about the cost and effectiveness of reusable packaging, with data on Total Cost of Ownership (TCO), emissions reduction, and long-term financial benefits. ESG Initiatives in Action: Sharing real-life examples and case studies to guide companies from concept to execution in their environmental, social, and governance efforts.

By moderating this panel, Americase underscores its commitment to advancing sustainability through innovative containment solutions that meet the rigorous demands of the data center industry.

"At Americase, we're not only advocating for sustainability but also actively facilitating these critical discussions to help our industry move from ambitious goals to achievable actions," said Robby Kinsala, CEO of Americase. "Our panel at DICE is designed to challenge and inspire attendees to rethink their sustainability approach, making impactful changes that extend beyond compliance and drive real value."

Americase invites data center operators, sustainability leaders, supply chain managers, engineering teams, and vendors and recyclers to join the session for actionable insights that will help them drive meaningful change within their organizations.

About Americase

Founded in 1985, Americase is a global leader in the custom design and manufacture of cutting-edge protection containers for the transportation and storage of hazmat and high value goods. Dedicated to mission-critical problem-solving innovation, the company provides efficient and effective answers to even the most complex shipping and storage problems. Americase supports customers across various industries and organizations, including consumer electronics, data centers, automotive, airline and general aviation, oil and gas, power tools, recreational vehicles and micromobility devices, space and exploration, U.S. Military, medical devices, and semiconductors.

Americase Contact

Marina Malamis

Marketing Director

[email protected]

469-401-6950

SOURCE Americase