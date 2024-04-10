Americase to Showcase Leading Li-Ion Battery Shipping and Storage Solutions at Data Center World 2024

Americase to demonstrate innovative thermal containment solution and lead Tech Talk on bringing Data Centers to compliance with new IFC24 li-ion requirements

WAXAHACHIE, Texas, April 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Americase (booth #519), leading manufacturer of protective containers for hazmat and high value goods, will showcase the latest lithium-ion battery shipping and storage solutions, custom-engineered to meet the specific needs of data centers and their OEM partners during Data Center World, April 15-18 in Washington, D.C.

Battery Backup Unit (BBU) Shipping & Storage Case

Featured protective containers include the new Li-Ion Battery Storage Cabinet, a versatile mobile unit that exceeds IFC24 storage requirements, designed for optimal in-house thermal containment; the Li-Ion Battery Transport and Thermal Containment Cart, engineered to facilitate easy and safe movement of battery inventory within the facility premises and provide safe storage and shipping of DDR batteries; and Battery Backup Units (BBU) Cases engineered to safely and efficiently transport and store large volumes of lithium-ion batteries while exceeding all current and upcoming hazardous materials regulations.

Americase experts, Chris Egloff, VP of Sales for the Lithium & Hazmat Division, and Joel Chakkalakal, Strategic Solutions Adviser, Hazmat, are scheduled to lead a pivotal Technical Talk titled Bringing Your Data Center to Compliance with the New IFC 24 Li-ion Requirements. This session is slated for Thursday, April 18, at 9:40 am in Room 207B. The talk will examine the new IFC24 requirements for lithium-ion storage and transportation, address the operational, financial, and compliance hurdles confronting Data Centers in the wake of these regulations, and outline how Americase solutions adeptly assist Data Centers in meeting these new standards both safely and cost-effectively.

"With the increasing reliance on lithium-ion batteries within the data center ecosystem, it's crucial to prioritize safety and compliance without sacrificing efficiency," said Robby Kinsala, CEO of Americase. "Americase is committed to delivering solutions that not only meet but exceed these requirements, ensuring that data centers and their partners are well-prepared for the future."

Americase's participation in Data Center World 2024 underscores its commitment to innovation and excellence in the field of protective containment solutions. The company invites attendees to visit booth #519 to discover how its products can revolutionize the way data centers handle lithium-ion battery storage and transportation, ensuring compliance, safety, and operational efficiency.

About Americase

Founded in 1985, Americase is a global leader in the custom design and manufacture of cutting-edge protection containers for the transportation and storage of hazmat and high value goods. Dedicated to mission-critical problem-solving innovation, the company provides efficient and effective answers to even the most complex shipping and storage problems. Americase supports customers across various industries and organizations, including consumer electronics, data centers, automotive, airline and general aviation, oil and gas, power tools, recreational vehicles and micromobility devices, space and exploration, U.S. Military, medical devices, and semiconductors.

Americase Contact

Marina Malamis

Marketing Director

[email protected]

469-401-6950

SOURCE Americase