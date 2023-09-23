AMERICAST Provides PreCast Pads to Charge Stations

Americast PreCast Pads Installed in Electric Car Charge Stations throughout USA

PALM BEACH, Fla., Sept. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Americast is now manufacturing and distributing its PreCast pads to Electric Car Charge Stations throughout America. In 2016, Warren Buffett acclaimed Americast as the "Rolls Royce of Generator Pads". Buffett further touted Charles Pitt, CEO of Americast for his "Pride in workmanship" and the "elegance of Americast PreCast Pads". Pitt states that: "Generator manufacturers and electric car makers have achieved an elegant look, and we have matched this elegance with our Precast pads. We accomplish this through attention to detail including hand crafted and hand polished pads. We take pride not only in our pads but in our ability to ship the same day that they are ordered. For an added touch of elegance and marketing, we can emboss the Dealer's Logo into the pads."

Americast founder, Charles Pitt, a former opera singer, "America's Tenor" achieved notoriety with his award winning "Popera" album and public appearances which included playing in celeb charity polo events; Pitt is an accomplished horseman.

Pitt's Precast pad business is probably the furthest thing away from being an operatic tenor, but, as he says, "I give the same enthusiasm and artistic commitment to my PreCast Pads as I do singing an aria...maybe more, call it Pride in Workmanship. There's no reason a PreCast concrete pad can not be an artistic piece of work and elegant: Rolls Royce Elegant!"

