AMERICAST Provides PreCast Pads to Charge Stations

News provided by

Americast

23 Sep, 2023, 10:01 ET

Americast PreCast Pads Installed in Electric Car Charge Stations throughout USA

PALM BEACH, Fla., Sept. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Americast is now manufacturing and distributing its PreCast pads to Electric Car Charge Stations throughout America. In 2016, Warren Buffett acclaimed Americast as the "Rolls Royce of Generator Pads". Buffett further touted Charles Pitt, CEO of Americast for his "Pride in workmanship" and the "elegance of Americast PreCast Pads". Pitt states that: "Generator manufacturers and electric car makers have achieved an elegant look, and we have matched this elegance with our Precast pads. We accomplish this through attention to detail including hand crafted and hand polished pads. We take pride not only in our pads but in our ability to ship the same day that they are ordered. For an added touch of elegance and marketing, we can emboss the Dealer's Logo into the pads."

Americast founder, Charles Pitt, a former opera singer, "America's Tenor" achieved notoriety with his award winning "Popera" album and public appearances which included playing in celeb charity polo events; Pitt is an accomplished horseman.

Pitt's Precast pad business is probably the furthest thing away from being an operatic tenor, but, as he says, "I give the same enthusiasm and artistic commitment to my PreCast Pads as I do singing an aria...maybe more, call it Pride in Workmanship. There's no reason a PreCast concrete pad can not be an artistic piece of work and elegant: Rolls Royce Elegant!"

Contact:
David Hamel
***@americastpads.com

Photos:
https://www.prlog.org/12985407

Press release distributed by PRLog

SOURCE Americast

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.